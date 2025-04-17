MENAFN - PR Newswire) Knowledge's new Buyer's Journey feature boosts meeting conversion rates by 62% by combining person-level website tracking with verified contact data, giving sales teams unprecedented insight into buyer intent and behavior to personalize outreach and close more deals.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge will release its updated Buyer's Journey feature in mid-May 2025. This upgrade integrates individual website activity tracking with confirmed contact information, providing sales teams with unparalleled visibility into potential customers' purchasing behaviors and research before initial contact.

By combining psychometric modeling, real-time buyer intent signals, and now verified contacts, Knowledge fills the void left by Apollo and Seamless, offering a smarter, more complete view of prospects without sacrificing accuracy or relevance.

How the Knowledge Al model turns massive data into actionable buyer intelligence.

Knowledge announces updated Buyer's Journey feature with contact data + intent tracking. Coming May 2025.

Post this

"This feature completely transforms how sales teams understand their buyers," said Chris Anzalone, CEO of Knowledge. "The Buyer's Journey feature can be combined with database tools to show sales professionals exactly what their prospects care about, what websites they're visiting, and how to start meaningful conversations from the first touch."

Knowledge's proprietary algorithm analyzes approximately 30 billion behavioral signals daily across 450,000+ domains, revealing precisely what prospects have been researching and enabling sales teams to tailor their approach based on genuine buyer interests rather than generic firmographic data.

The new feature enables sales teams to transform large prospect lists into actionable intelligence by revealing:



Websites prospects have recently visited

Topics they're actively researching

Content they're engaging with Where they are in their buying journey

Early adopters report a 62% increase in meeting conversion rates and a 40% reduction in time spent on prospecting activities.

Dee Acosta, GTM Advisor and an initial beta tester of the tool said, "We're overwhelmed with AI tools that just spit out basic info or free data. Knowledge gives you insight into your buyers' personalities, motivations, and politics. It goes beyond prospecting to build trust and manage the entire buying committee. You'll close deals using info you wouldn't normally have. Knowledge is essential for everyone from SDRs to Strategic AEs."

Sales development representatives using it benefit from:



First-person intent tracking to surface in-market buyers

Reduced time spent on unqualified prospects

Increased connection rates through targeted outreach

More meaningful conversations with well-matched contacts Higher conversion rates and improved sales efficiency

Access these new capabilities by signing up for a free Knowledge account at .

Media Contact: Alexa Sharpe, Senior Content Strategist, Influent Social, [email protected] , (724) 984-5774

**About Knowledge** :Knowledge provides AI-powered sales intelligence tools that help businesses identify and connect with their ideal customers through advanced psychometric modeling.

Check us out at or in the ZoomInfo Strategic Partner Marketplace: href="" id="menur3on" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"

SOURCE Knowledge Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED