Angelina Bakery Opens In Fort Lee, New Jersey With New Specialty Menu And Announces Bold Expansion Plans Beyond The Tri-State

New York's Beloved Italian Bakery Debuts Innovative Pinsa Lineup, Dessert-Topped Lattes, Korean Breads, and Eyes New Markets in Boston and Beyond

FORT LEE, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelina Bakery, the acclaimed New York City bakery famous for serving the "Greatest Bomboloni in America," proudly announces the opening of its first-ever store outside New York City at 142 Linwood Plaza, Fort Lee, New Jersey. This significant milestone expands Angelina Bakery's beloved Italian pastries and unique culinary flair to the diverse and vibrant Fort Lee community.

Angelina Bakery's classic Margherita pinsa topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Angelina Bakery's Quattro Formaggi pinsa, made with a blend of premium cheeses finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

A stack of Angelina Bakery's focaccia-style pinsa slices, baked to perfection with a golden crust and lightly seasoned olive oil topping.

Angelina Bakery's pinsa topped with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella, capturing the bright flavors of a traditional Italian garden.

Angelina Bakery's gourmet pinsa layered with ham, artichokes, black olives, and mozzarella-served with rustic Mediterranean ingredients.

Close-up of Angelina Bakery's signature pinsa bread, showcasing its airy, honeycombed interior and crisp, golden crust-handcrafted with a proprietary blend of flours and long fermentation.

Angelina Bakery's trio of signature lattes: the Dubai Chocolate Latte with chocolate pearls, the Pistachio Matcha Latte with pistachio dust, and the Cannoli Latte topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

Angelina Bakery's Cannoli Latte, topped with chocolate chips and paired with a signature mini cannoli, combines classic Italian flavors in a modern coffeehouse presentation.

Angelina Bakery's signature mochi cream buns, featuring strawberry, matcha, and red bean fillings, presented with the brand's signature turquoise packaging.

Angelina Bakery's signature Tissue Bread, known for its flaky layers and buttery texture, shown in the bakery's branded kraft paper packaging.

To celebrate, Angelina Bakery will be offering a tasting of different signature food items throughout its soft opening weekend ( Thursday, April 17 to Saturday, April 19 ) as a special introduction to the Fort Lee community. Event specifics will be shared via Instagram (@angelinabakerynyc).

The official Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for April 30, 2025 , featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and complimentary tasting party of its most iconic products to celebrate.

A New, Expanded Menu to Celebrate the Opening in Fort Lee

To mark the launch of the Fort Lee location, Angelina Bakery is introducing a series of new, exclusive menu items designed to reflect both its Italian roots and pay homage to the vibrant community it will be serving:

Pinsa - A Lighter, Healthier Italian Classic

Angelina Bakery is launching various exciting flavors of Pinsa , a Roman-style flatbread made with a special blend of wheat, soy, and rice flours. Unlike traditional pizza, Pinsa is lower in gluten, has fewer calories, is easier to digest, and features a crisp, airy texture. This naturally leavened dough undergoes a 72-hour fermentation process, resulting in a light, flavorful base for premium toppings. Flavor options will rotate seasonally.

New Dessert-Topped Lattes

Angelina Bakery is also debuting three indulgent drinks, each topped with a signature mini dessert:



Cannoli Latte - A rich espresso drink finished with a fresh cannoli on top.

Dubai Chocolate Latte - A decadent chocolate and pistachio latte paired with a luxurious piece of Dubai chocolate. Hazelnut Latte - A smooth, nutty espresso beverage crowned with a chocolate hazelnut pastry.

Korean-Inspired Café Favorites

In celebration of Fort Lee's rich Korean American community and founder Tony Park's Korean-Italian background, the bakery is also introducing Korean-inspired treats:



Mochi Balls - Delightfully chewy rice flour confections filled with red bean and matcha. These bite-sized treats are a nod to popular Korean café offerings, reinterpreted through Angelina's Italian pastry lens. Tissue Bread - A viral sensation in Korean café culture, Tissue Bread is known for its incredibly light, paper-thin layers that practically melt in your mouth. Angelina's version offers a subtle Italian influence with premium European butter and flour, making it a must-try for enthusiasts.

Beyond New York City

This opening in Fort Lee, New Jersey marks the start of a larger expansion plan beyond New York City, with development underway in Boston, MA. Several other markets under consideration include New Haven CT, Philadelphia PA and Virginia. With this expansion, Angelina Bakery is positioning itself to become one of the most beloved names in Italian eatery culture across the East Coast and beyond.

About Angelina Italian Bakery

Angelina Bakery is a New York City-based bakery specializing in authentic Italian pastries and innovative desserts. Founded by Tony Park in 2018, Angelina Bakery combines traditional Italian baking methods with modern culinary creativity, quickly becoming a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

Press inquiries: [email protected] .

For more details, visit or follow Angelina Bakery on Instagram: @angelinabakerynyc.

SOURCE Angelina Bakery

