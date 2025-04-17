DALLAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT ) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to review third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on April 29, 2025. The company may also provide other business updates.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website . A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. (Text>NYSE: EAT ) is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and proud home to two beloved brands: Text>Chili's® Grill & Bar and Text>Maggiano's Little Italy® . Since opening our first Chili's in Dallas in 1975, we've grown to own, operate or franchise more than 1,600 restaurants across 29 countries and two U.S. territories – serving bold flavors, handcrafted drinks, and genuine hospitality along the way. At Brinker, our purpose is simple: to make everyone feel special – whether you're catching up over sizzling fajitas, enjoying Italian favorites with family, grabbing takeout for a cozy night in, or a Team Member creating a memorable moment for a Guest. Learn more about our brands, our culture, and our people at Text>brinker .

SOURCE Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P.

