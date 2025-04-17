Campusguard Announces Mike Wright As President, Other Leadership Changes

LINCOLN, Neb., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusGuard, a leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Wright as president, effective April 1, 2025. Mike brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership that will launch CampusGuard into its next stage of growth and innovation.

With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, risk management, information technology and regulatory compliance, Mike has driven strategic cybersecurity initiatives, operational efficiency and expansion into new markets that are instrumental in shaping the future of CampusGuard.

Before becoming president, Mike served as vice president of technology for CampusGuard. Prior to joining CampusGuard, he served as deputy chief security officer of Nelnet, Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Wright to our leadership team," said Harvey Gannon, CampusGuard chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder. "His visionary leadership, deep technical knowledge in the cybersecurity and compliance industries and commitment to excellence align perfectly with CampusGuard's mission and values. We are confident that under Mike's guidance, CampusGuard will continue to thrive and reach new milestones in our industry."

Mike expressed enthusiasm about joining CampusGuard, stating, "I am honored to take on this role and lead such a dedicated and talented team of experts. CampusGuard has a remarkable legacy, and I am deeply motivated by its core mission to safeguard sensitive information. I look forward to expanding its success by driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences and continuing to foster a culture of excellence."

Other changes to CampusGuard leadership include the promotion of Edward Ko to senior vice president and chief technology officer. Edward will help define CampusGuard's technology vision, oversee infrastructure and security, optimize operations and align technology with business goals. As a co-founder of CampusGuard, Edward previously served as the vice president of security services. In addition, Judi Seguy becomes vice president of operations and Andy Grant becomes vice president of business development.

At the end of July 2025, Harvey will retire as CampusGuard's CEO but will continue to serve on the board of directors in a supportive role.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for complex organizations, including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies, financial services firms and SaaS/tech companies, among others. CampusGuard's success in serving their customers can be attributed to the experience, education and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the markets they serve. For more information, visit .

