CBIZ TO ANNOUNCE FIRST-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS ON APRIL 24, 2025

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ ) (the "Company"), a leading national professional services advisor, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before markets open on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Grisko and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia at 11 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, April 24, 2025. The conference call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investors can register at to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED