Centerpoint Energy Declares Regular Common Stock Dividend Of $0.2200

HOUSTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP ) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2200 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of December 31, 2024, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy .

For more information, contact

Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED