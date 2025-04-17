MENAFN - PR Newswire) While Character AI users have recently voiced growing dissatisfaction - particularly over aggressive content filters and delayed response times - CHAI users are celebrating the app's steady improvements and immersive chat experience. A top-rated review on Character AI's Play Store page reflects the growing frustration:

"I have used this app for a year now... The filters have gotten worse, and it's so bad that I can't describe a simple cut without activating the barrier. Also, recently, the characters have been taking longer and longer to respond. It's starting to get annoying."

In contrast, CHAI's user base has responded enthusiastically to its recent enhancements. One of the most liked reviews on the Play Store reads:

"This is easily the best AI chat program. Period... The model's ability to narrate is better. The variety of characters, plus the AI, puts this above others."

CHAI's growing popularity is also evident on social platforms. On the ChaiApp Reddit community , users regularly share guides, character ideas, and glowing testimonials. Comments such as "This is definitely the best AI I've been using for fun" and "CHAI is my life" highlight the app's strong emotional connection with its audience.

CHAI's recent surge in user satisfaction and engagement demonstrates its unique appeal and the growing demand for responsive, creative, and less restrictive AI experiences. As CHAI continues to evolve, it is clear the platform is resonating deeply with users - not just as a chat app, but as a dynamic storytelling companion.

What is CHAI? CHAI is a social AI platform where users can create their own AI. Since its launch three years ago, CHAI has experienced significant growth, particularly among Gen Z users. Now, to support further growth and wider adoption, CHAI has redesigned its brand.

Can you use CHAI AI in a browser? As of March 2025, no. CHAI is focused on delivering the most engaging social AI experience by hiring talented engineers to refine its app. While there are currently no plans for a web app, this may change in the future.

Is CHAI AI safe? CHAI has implemented a range of safety features that allow users to engage in dynamic chats while encouraging them to stay within established guidelines. By building better AI , CHAI aims to enhance user value and experience.

What makes CHAI special? CHAI is designed to be the most engaging social AI , delivering highly entertaining conversations. Many users rely on it to craft interactive stories and immersive experiences.

Why do people love CHAI? CHAI employs advanced AI techniques to increase the entertainment value of its bots. Users chat with AI to write interactive novels and have engaging conversations, supported by a variety of genres that appeal to avid novel readers.

Sometimes regarded as the best free AI chatbot, CHAI is paving its way to widespread adoption of conversational social AI for entertainment.

Who is the founder? William Beauchamp first started building CHAI with his sister in Cambridge UK in 2020. After building the first AI chat platform they relocated to Palo Alto.

Are they hiring? CHAI is a rapidly growing company that is known for paying very high salaries with an intense culture focused on delivering results and iterating quickly. Apply on CHAI's website .

Press Contact:

Tom Lu

+1 (626) 594-8966

