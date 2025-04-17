Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Leads Global Medical Innovation With First-Ever Breast Sensory Nerve Reconstruction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The microsurgical reconstruction team at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the world's first "Breast Sensory Autologous Nerve Reconstruction Technique." The pioneering technique addresses the issue of sensory loss often experienced by breast cancer patients following a total mastectomy. Through sophisticated microsurgery, the team combines autologous nerves with reconstructed breast tissue, restoring not just the breast's appearance but also its sensation. The novel approach provides patients with outcomes that feel remarkably natural. To date, the hospital has successfully completed over 300 microsurgical procedures, signifying a revolutionary advancement in the field of breast reconstruction.

Celebrating 48 Years of Excellence in Microsurgical Reconstruction

The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, founded 48 years ago by Dr. Samuel Noordhoff, has established a prestigious reputation both in Taiwan and globally. Renowned particularly for its expertise in craniofacial reconstruction and microsurgery, the department stands as a leader in the international medical community.

The Microsurgical Reconstruction Center at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital is recognized globally as a premier training facility for microsurgical reconstruction. In recent years, it has pioneered the world's interdisciplinary Da Vinci Xi robot-assisted reconstruction surgery. Collaborating with the Department of Thoracic Surgery, the center has successfully executed sympathetic chain reconstruction . Additionally, in partnership with the Department of Breast Surgery, it has achieved significant international success with Da Vinci Xi-assisted breast reconstruction and breast sensory nerve reconstruction.

Meanwhile, the Chang Gung Craniofacial Center, one of Asia's largest specialized medical institutions, annually treats thousands of patients with conditions including cleft lip and palate, microtia, craniosynostosis, maxillofacial deformities, facial fractures, and acquired craniofacial anomalies . Beyond patient care, the center has trained over 800 international physicians from 60 countries, further establishing itself global leadership in craniofacial surgery and education.

Interdisciplinary Intelligent Care for Personalized and Precise Reconstructive Solutions

Reconstructive surgery demands exceptional skill and a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach. At Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, the medical team brings together multiple specialty resources to deliver personalized treatment solutions that ensure comprehensive patient care. Moreover, the team has incorporated 3D printing technology to enhance surgical precision by utilizing pre-operative modeling to create customized implants and surgical guide plates tailored to each patient's unique needs.

Restoring More Than Appearance - Rebuilding Lives

One such story is that of Jim from the Middle East, who suffered devastating facial injuries in a car accident. After undergoing several unsuccessful surgeries in Europe, he turned to Chang Gung, where he regained facial function and returned home with a confident smile. Another story is that of Amy from the United States, who had faced multiple failed breast reconstructions following breast cancer. At Chang Gung, she underwent breast sensory nerve reconstruction - not only restoring the appearance of her breasts, but also recovering sensation, and with it, her hope and quality of life.

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital is committed to providing world-class medical excellence combined with compassionate, patient-centered care. Through this dedication, we empower patients to face the future with confidence and embrace a better, more fulfilling quality of life.

SOURCE Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou