Charged And Ready: Carl Black Chevy Shares 2025 Chevy Equinox EV Research For Nashville Drivers

The 2025 Chevy Equinox EV delivers bold design and cutting-edge functionality. It's engineered for families and first-time EV drivers alike. With up to 300 miles of estimated Equinox EV range , it's built for daily commutes and weekend road trips.

Under the hood, the Equinox EV offers impressive power. Depending on the trim, drivers can enjoy up to 288 horsepower. That's a strong performance boost for a compact SUV.

Gary Harms, General Manager at Carl Black Chevrolet, shared his thoughts on what this new model means for the dealership.

"We've done the homework so our customers don't have to," Harms said. "This EV brings serious capability, and our 2025 Chevy Equinox EV research page lays it all out in plain terms."

Helpful Highlights from Our Research

To make things even easier, our team has highlighted key features Nashville shoppers should know:



DC fast-charging capability adds up to 70 miles of range in 10 minutes

Available Super CruiseTM hands-free driving tech on select trims

Standard 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment display on most models

Up to 57 cubic feet of max cargo space

Available dual-motor eAWD for added confidence Why Shoppers Are Searching 'Chevy Equinox EV for Sale Near Nashville'

With attractive pricing and flexible charging solutions, the Equinox EV is already turning heads. Moreover, it brings the latest Chevy tech and safety systems to the table.

Buyers will appreciate the easy transition to EV life with home charging and a growing network of public chargers across Tennessee. In addition, federal and state EV incentives may be available, depending on eligibility.

Explore More with 2025 Chevy Equinox EV Research

Whether you're new to electric vehicles or just comparing options, our 2025 Chevy Equinox EV research gives you the details you need.

Explore the model overview, tech, and trims on our website, and then check out our latest inventory .

Carl Black Chevrolet is committed to making your EV journey exciting and informed-from test drive to charging plug.

