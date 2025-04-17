Clean Simple Eats Expands From E-Commerce To Target Stores

CSE's Best-Selling Protein Powders Will Be Available at Select Target Stores, with Their Popular Greens + Superfoods at Select Locations

SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Simple Eats (CSE), a leading health and wellness brand known for its great tasting Protein Powders, Greens + Superfoods, Collagen + Beauty Blend, and innovative ready-to-drink Clear Protein Drinks, including the recently introduced light and bubbly Clear Protein Soda, is expanding beyond mainly e-commerce distribution and rolling out in select Target stores across the country.

Clean Simple Eats' popular Protein Powder and Greens + Superfoods lines will be available for purchase in Target stores, with select protein powder flavors available nationwide. Additional Protein Powders and Greens + Superfoods will be stocked in locations and online at Target, making it easier than ever for consumers to access these great-tasting wellness products.

All Clean Simple Eats' products are non-GMO, third-party tested, gluten-free, and are sourced with high-quality, all-natural ingredients.

"At Clean Simple Eats, we've made it our mission to revolutionize the clean eating scene by creating products made with zero artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. Offering the best-tasting, clean ingredient supplements on the market to help fuel and strengthen your body," says Erika Peterson, Clean Simple Eats Founder and CEO. "As a frequent Target shopper myself, I'm thrilled to be able to make our line available to new consumers who are seeking to prioritize their health, as well as make it even easier for our shared customers to find the innovative and delicious products they know and love."

This launch expands Clean Simple Eats' reach, making it easier for more consumers to elevate their health and wellness routines. By bringing its products to Target, Clean Simple Eats aims to reach a broader audience, encouraging all consumers to nourish and fuel their body and mind with clean, high-quality supplements and empower more people to lead healthier, more fulfilled lives.

The following CSE products will be available online at Target and at Target stores across the country.



Chocolate Brownie Batter Protein Powder 10 Stick Packs

Simply Vanilla Protein Powder 10 Stick Packs

Best-Seller Protein Variety Pack 10 Stick Packs featuring Simply Vanilla, Chocolate Brownie Batter, Coconut Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Mint Chocolate Cookie

Chocolate Brownie Batter Protein Powder 30-Servings

Simply Vanilla Protein Powder 30-Servings

Raspberry Lemonade Greens + Superfoods 30-Servings

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Powder 10 Stick Packs

Cherry Limeade Greens + Superfoods 30 Servings

Greens + Superfoods Variety Pack 10 Stick Packs Raspberry Lemonade Greens + Superfoods 10 Stick Packs

About Clean Simple Eats : Founded by husband and wife duo, Clean Simple Eats is dedicated to helping others elevate their lives through food and fitness. Known for the best tasting supplements and delicious macro-balanced recipes, the brand has become a leader in the health and wellness space. With TikTok viral Protein Powders, Greens that actually taste good, and their innovative ready-to-drink line including Clear Protein, featured on The Today Show, Clean Simple Eats is committed to providing the highest-quality nutritional products on the market made with all-natural ingredients and zero artificial flavors and sweeteners. For more information, visit

