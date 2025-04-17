DESERT FINANCIAL LAUNCHES KICKSTART ACCOUNTS FOR KIDS

The free program helps children and teens build strong financial habits

PHOENIX, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union announces Kickstart, a free program and checking account for members designed to teach kids how to budget, save and spend money safely with adult supervision.

The program allows parents and guardians to send money to and set spending limits on their child's account. Kickstart also provides access to an online child-friendly programming that is designed to make financial education fun and rewarding. Through the Desert Financial mobile app, kids earn trophies for accomplishments like setting a budget, completing assigned chores, meeting savings goals and paying off loans to their parents. Kids can learn about useful financial topics, like interest, through use of Kickstart accounts.

"Kickstart helps kids build smart money habits from the ground up. Parents play a key role in supporting their kids through their financial journey, which starts with education and practice." said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union. "Whether it's practicing spending with their own debit card, saving for a new toy, or even college, we want kids - and their parents or guardians - to feel proud of their financial accomplishments. Creating good financial habits should be fun; reaching a goal should feel like a big win, no matter your age."

All minors are eligible for a free savings account, with a $25 minimum balance requirement through the Kickstart program. Children between the ages of 6-17 also have the option to open a free checking account. With a choice of fun debit card designs, the checking account also offers the opportunity to practice spending, monitored by parental controls. A parent or guardian must be a joint owner with the child on Kickstart accounts.

Prescott second grader, Taylor Ray, saved up an impressive sum of $1,000 when he, alongside his parents, opened a Kickstart account.

"Taylor had been stuffing cash into piggy banks, wallets and miscellaneous hiding places for years," said William Ray, Taylor's father. "He saves a lot from his allowance, birthday money, for doing chores, dog walking and helping neighbors. He spends very little."

From the playground at school, Taylor eagerly monitored the construction of the new Desert Financial branch that opened in Prescott in October 2024.

"He wanted to open an account to keep [his money] safe," Mr. Ray continued. "Taylor wants to buy a Jeep or an RV when he gets older. He can't seem to decide which."

For children like Taylor, managing a bank account from a young age can instill confidence and independence.

"Taylor is a numbers guy," said Mr. Ray.

For more information or to open a Kickstart account, head to your local branch or visit DesertFinancial/Kickstart.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating 85 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with over $8 billion in assets, 480,000+ members and over 50 locations. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2025, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State University® and the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU® Athletics and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at desertfinancial.

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union

