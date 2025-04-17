Dupont Announces Additional Directors For The Planned Independent Electronics Company

Karin De Bondt and Anne Noonan to serve as independent directors

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD ) today announced that Karin De Bondt and Anne Noonan will become members of the future board of directors (the "Electronics Board") for the independent Electronics public company that will be created following its intended spin-off from DuPont, which is targeted for November 1, 2025.

Ms. De Bondt is Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator that brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

Ms. Noonan served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Materials, a construction materials company, from September 2020 to February 2025 and is a member of the board of directors for CF Industries.

"With the announcement of these two future board members, we've established an exceptional nine-member board to guide the future Electronics company, and completed a critical milestone in our separation planning," said Alexander M. Cutler, DuPont's Lead Independent Director. "Karin and Anne bring deep experience in executive leadership, capital allocation, mergers and acquisitions, governance and risk management. We look forward to the strong contributions and invaluable perspectives they will bring to the future Electronics company."

On January 15, 2025, DuPont announced it is targeting November 1, 2025, for the completion date for the intended separation of the Electronics business (the "Intended Electronics Separation"). The Intended Electronics Separation will not require a shareholder vote and is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approval by DuPont's Board of Directors, receipt of tax opinion from counsel, the filing and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable regulatory approvals and satisfactory completion of financing.

