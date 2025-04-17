Encompass Health Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting Date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC ) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at 11:00 a.m. CDT, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The meeting will be conducted by live webcast only.

Stockholders of record on March 7, 2025, may participate by visiting virtualshareholdermeeting/EHC2025 . The meeting website will be accessible beginning 15 minutes prior to the meeting. To participate in the meeting or vote at the meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or their proxy card if they received the proxy materials by electronic or physical mail.

For those not able to attend the virtual event live, the audio webcast may be replayed through an archived link on the same website following the meeting.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC ) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 167 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM, Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare and Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America. For more information, visit encompasshealth , or follow us on our newsroom , X , Instagram and Facebook .

From Fortune. © 2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM is trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Encompass Health. From Forbes © 2024 Forbes Media LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

