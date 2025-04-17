F.N.B. Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings
|
Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.
|
|
Quarterly Results Summary
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Reported results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (millions)
|
$ 116.5
|
|
$ 109.9
|
|
$ 116.3
|
Earnings per diluted common share
|
0.32
|
|
0.30
|
|
0.32
|
Book value per common share
|
17.86
|
|
17.52
|
|
16.71
|
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions)
|
164.8
|
|
124.9
|
|
169.8
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (millions)
|
$ 116.5
|
|
$ 136.7
|
|
$ 122.7
|
Operating earnings per diluted common share
|
0.32
|
|
0.38
|
|
0.34
|
Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions)
|
164.8
|
|
169.3
|
|
172.8
|
Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)
|
363,069
|
|
362,798
|
|
362,619
|
Significant items impacting earnings(a) (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred dividend equivalent at redemption
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (4.0)
|
Pre-tax branch consolidation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1.2)
|
After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.9)
|
Pre-tax FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4.4)
|
After-tax impact of FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3.5)
|
Pre-tax realized loss on investment securities restructuring
|
-
|
|
(34.0)
|
|
-
|
After-tax realized loss on investment securities restructuring
|
-
|
|
(26.8)
|
|
-
|
Pre-tax reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2.6
|
After-tax impact of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2.1
|
Total significant items after-tax
|
$ -
|
|
$ (26.8)
|
|
$ (6.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 (b)
|
10.7 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
8.37
|
|
8.18
|
|
7.99
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 10.83
|
|
$ 10.49
|
|
$ 9.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.
|
(b) Estimated for 1Q25.
First Quarter 2025 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2024, except as noted)
Net interest income totaled $323.8 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 1.5%, reflecting growth in earning assets partially offset by higher deposit costs resulting from balance growth in higher yielding deposit products.
The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 15 basis points to 3.03%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 17 basis points to 5.23% driven by a 25 basis point decline in yields on loans to 5.68%, offset by a 33 basis point increase in yields on investment securities to 3.51%. Total cost of funds decreased 1 basis point to 2.32%, with a decrease of 8 basis points in total borrowing costs and a 6 basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.76%.
Average loans and leases totaled $34.1 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion, or 5.2%, including growth of $943.9 million in consumer loans and $725.9 million in commercial loans and leases. Commercial real estate increased $430.7 million, or 3.5%, commercial and industrial loans increased $174.6 million, or 2.4%, and commercial leases increased $107.5 million, or 16.3%. The increase in average commercial loans and leases was driven by activity across the footprint, including the South Carolina and eastern North Carolina markets with strong contributions from our commercial leasing team. The increase in commercial real estate included fundings on previously originated construction projects. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.3 billion increase in residential mortgages largely due to the continued successful execution in key markets and long-standing strategy of serving the purchase market. Average indirect auto loans decreased $378.7 million, due to a sale of $431 million that closed in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by new organic growth in the portfolio.
Average deposits totaled $37.0 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion, or 8.1%. The growth in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $2.3 billion and average time deposits of $924.6 million more than offset the decline in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $291.4 million and average savings deposits of $215.5 million as customers continued to migrate balances into higher-yielding products. The funding mix has slightly shifted compared to the year-ago quarter with non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising 26% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 29% a year ago. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92% at March 31, 2025, compared to 94% at March 31, 2024.
Non-interest income totaled $87.8 million, compared to $87.9 million. Service charges increased $1.8 million, or 8.7%, primarily due to strong Treasury Management activity and higher consumer transaction volumes. Wealth Management revenues increased $1.6 million, or 8.4%, to a record $21.2 million as trust income and securities commissions and fees increased 8.5% and 8.2%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint. Bank-owned life insurance increased $2.0 million due to elevated life insurance claims.
Non-interest expense totaled $246.8 million, increasing $9.7 million, or 4.1%. When adjusting for $3.0 million1 of significant items in the first quarter of 2024, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $12.7 million, or 5.4%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $6.0 million, or 4.7%, primarily reflecting strategic hiring associated with our efforts to grow market share and continued investments in our risk management infrastructure as well as higher performance and production-related compensation. Outside services increased $3.5 million, or 15.1%, due to higher volume-related technology and third-party costs associated with ongoing investments in our enterprise risk management framework. Net occupancy and equipment increased $2.3 million, or 5.2%, largely from technology-related investments and increased occupancy costs.
The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 15 basis points to 0.48%. Total delinquency increased 11 basis points to 0.75%, compared to 0.64%. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels.
The provision for credit losses was $17.5 million, compared to $13.9 million. The first quarter of 2025 reflected net charge-offs of $12.5 million, or 0.15% annualized of total average loans, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.16% annualized. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $428.9 million, an increase of $22.6 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases stable at 1.25%.
The effective tax rate was 20.9%, compared to 21.5% in the first quarter of 2024.
The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.7% (estimated) at March 31, 2025, and 10.2% at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.83 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.19, or 12.3%, from $9.64 at March 31, 2024. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.34, compared to a reduction of $0.70 at the end of the year-ago quarter.
|
1
|
First quarter 2024 non-interest expense significant items impacting earnings included $1.2 million (pre-tax) of branch consolidation costs and a $4.4 million (pre-tax) FDIC special assessment, partially offset by a $2.6 million (pre-tax) reduction to the previously estimated loss on an indirect auto loan sale.
First Quarter 2025 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2024, except as noted)
Net interest income totaled $323.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter total of $322.2 million, reflecting lower cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower earning asset yields and the impact of two less days in the quarter. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) declined 11 basis points to 5.23%, reflecting the impact of the FOMC interest rate cuts on loan yields. The total cost of funds decreased 10 basis points to 2.32%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decline of 24 basis points to 2.76% was partially offset by the long-term borrowing costs increasing 7 basis points to 5.11%, inclusive of the December 2024 offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due in 2030. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was stable at 3.03%.
Average loans and leases totaled $34.1 billion, an increase of $220.4 million, or 2.6% annualized, as average consumer loans increased $186.7 million, or 6.0% annualized, and average commercial loans and leases increased $33.7 million, or 0.6% annualized. The increase in average commercial loans and leases included growth of $48.5 million in commercial leases and $43.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decline of $60.0 million in commercial real estate. For consumer lending, average residential mortgages increased $152.0 million and average indirect auto loans increased $41.1 million.
Average deposits totaled $37.0 billion, a slight increase of $0.3 million, due to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships more than offsetting the normal seasonal outflows in the first quarter of the year. The increase in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $529.6 million was partially offset by declines in average time deposits of $304.2 million and average non-interest-bearing deposit balances of $214.5 million, resulting from customers' preferences for higher-yielding deposit products. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% for March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92% at March 31, 2025, compared to 91% at December 31, 2024.
Non-interest income totaled $87.8 million, an increase of $36.8 million, or 72.4%, from the prior quarter. When adjusting for the fourth quarter 2024 significant item of $34.0 million2, operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) increased $2.9 million, or 3.4%. Wealth Management revenues totaled a record $21.2 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 14.4%, reflecting 7.3% and 26.1% increases in trust income and securities commissions and fees, respectively. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.8 million, due to elevated life insurance claims. Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.3 million, or 28.0%, largely driven by seasonal contingent revenues. Capital markets income totaled $5.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 19.0%, given the lower commercial customer activity in the current macroeconomic environment.
Non-interest expense totaled $246.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 0.6% compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $7.1 million, primarily due to normal seasonal long-term compensation expense of $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, as well as seasonally higher employer-paid payroll taxes which increased $4.4 million linked-quarter, offset by lower employer-paid healthcare costs. Bank shares and franchise tax expense increased $2.5 million due to charitable contributions that qualified for Pennsylvania bank shares tax credits in the prior quarter. Other non-interest expense declined $11.8 million, or 34.3%, as the Company recognized a financing receivable non-credit impairment of $10.4 million (pre-tax) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from a renewable energy investment tax credit transaction. The related renewable energy investment tax credits were recognized during the fourth quarter as a benefit to income taxes. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 58.5%, seasonally higher than 56.9% for the prior quarter.
The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO remained stable at 0.48%, and delinquency decreased 8 basis points to 0.75%. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels. The provision for credit losses was $17.5 million, compared to $22.3 million. The first quarter of 2025 reflected net charge-offs of $12.5 million, or 0.15% annualized of total average loans, compared to $20.6 million, or 0.24% annualized. The ACL was $428.9 million, an increase of $6.1 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases stable at 1.25%.
The effective tax rate was 20.9%, compared to (7.0)%, with the prior quarter rate favorably impacted by renewable energy investment tax credits recognized as part of a solar project financing transaction.
The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.7% (estimated), compared to 10.6% at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.83 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $0.34 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.34, compared to a reduction of $0.47 at the end of the prior quarter.
|
2
|
Fourth quarter 2024 non-interest income significant items impacting earnings included a $34.0 million (pre-tax) realized loss on the sale of investment securities.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common shareholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), operating pre-provision net revenue, operating non-interest income, operating non-interest expense, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."
Management believes certain items (e.g., FDIC special assessment, realized loss on investment securities restructuring and merger expenses) are not organic to running our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.
To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for 2025 and 2024 were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements are those that do not relate to historical facts and that are based on current assumptions, beliefs, estimates, expectations and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Forward-looking statements may relate to various matters, including our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, business or industry, and usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "plans," "potential," "projects," "remains," "should," "target," "trend," "will," "would," or similar words or expressions or variations thereof, and the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described below. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make.
There are various important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences, include, but are not limited to:
-
the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial loans and leases in our loan portfolio;
the volatility of the mortgage banking business;
changes in market interest rates and the unpredictability of monetary, tax and other policies of government agencies, including tariffs or the imposition of new tariffs, trade wars, barriers or restrictions, or threats of such actions;
the impact of changes in interest rates on the value of our securities portfolios;
changes in our ability to obtain liquidity as and when needed to fund our obligations as they come due, including as a result of adverse changes to our credit ratings;
the risk associated with uninsured deposit account balances;
regulatory limits on our ability to receive dividends from our subsidiaries and pay dividends to our shareholders;
our ability to recruit and retain qualified banking professionals;
the financial soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of volatility in the banking sector on us;
changes and instability in economic conditions and financial markets, in the regions in which we operate or otherwise, including a contraction of economic activity and economic downturn;
our ability to continue to invest in technological improvements as they become appropriate or necessary;
any interruption in or breach in security of our information systems, or other cybersecurity risks;
risks associated with reliance on third-party vendors;
risks associated with the use of models, estimations and assumptions in our business;
the effects of adverse weather events and public health emergencies;
the risks associated with acquiring other banks and financial services businesses, including integration into our existing operations;
the extensive federal and state regulations, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of our operations, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations;
our ability to comply with the consent orders entered into by First National Bank of Pennsylvania with the Department of Justice and the North Carolina State Department of Justice, and related costs and potential reputational harm;
changes in federal, state or local tax rules and regulations or interpretations, or accounting policies, standards and interpretations;
the effects of climate change and related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and
any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, litigation, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above.
FNB cautions that the risks identified here are not exhaustive of the types of risks that may adversely impact FNB and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A. Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the MD&A section), our subsequent 2025 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other 2025 filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at or the SEC's website at . We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.
You should treat forward-looking statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to FNB. FNB does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
Conference Call
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB ) announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at: . Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Dial-in Access: The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 802-2440 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-5133 (for international callers). Participants should ask to be joined into the F.N.B. Corporation call.
Webcast Access: The audio-only call and related presentation materials may be accessed via webcast through the "About Us" tab of the Corporation's website at and clicking on "Investor Relations" then "Investor Conference Calls." Access to the live webcast will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the call.
Presentation Materials: Presentation slides and the earnings release will also be available on the Corporation's website at by accessing the "About Us" tab and clicking on "Investor Relations" then "Investor Conference Calls."
A replay of the call will be available shortly after the completion of the call until midnight ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (for domestic callers) or 412-317-0088 (for international callers); the conference replay access code is 9469352. Following the call, a link to the webcast and the related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of F.N.B. Corporation's website at .
About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB ), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $49 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.
The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at .
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 480,574
|
|
$ 494,185
|
|
$ 481,159
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
(0.1)
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
54,850
|
|
53,328
|
|
46,055
|
|
2.9
|
|
19.1
|
Tax-exempt
|
6,940
|
|
6,947
|
|
7,105
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(2.3)
|
Other
|
17,073
|
|
14,233
|
|
9,178
|
|
20.0
|
|
86.0
|
Total Interest Income
|
559,437
|
|
568,693
|
|
543,497
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
2.9
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
185,828
|
|
204,575
|
|
170,398
|
|
(9.2)
|
|
9.1
|
Short-term borrowings
|
14,103
|
|
8,583
|
|
27,701
|
|
64.3
|
|
(49.1)
|
Long-term borrowings
|
35,661
|
|
33,319
|
|
26,390
|
|
7.0
|
|
35.1
|
Total Interest Expense
|
235,592
|
|
246,477
|
|
224,489
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
4.9
|
Net Interest Income
|
323,845
|
|
322,216
|
|
319,008
|
|
0.5
|
|
1.5
|
Provision for credit losses
|
17,489
|
|
22,259
|
|
13,890
|
|
(21.4)
|
|
25.9
|
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Credit Losses
|
306,356
|
|
299,957
|
|
305,118
|
|
2.1
|
|
0.4
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges
|
22,355
|
|
23,071
|
|
20,569
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
8.7
|
Interchange and card transaction fees
|
12,370
|
|
12,912
|
|
12,700
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
(2.6)
|
Trust services
|
12,400
|
|
11,557
|
|
11,424
|
|
7.3
|
|
8.5
|
Insurance commissions and fees
|
5,793
|
|
4,527
|
|
6,752
|
|
28.0
|
|
(14.2)
|
Securities commissions and fees
|
8,820
|
|
6,994
|
|
8,155
|
|
26.1
|
|
8.2
|
Capital markets income
|
5,323
|
|
6,571
|
|
6,331
|
|
(19.0)
|
|
(15.9)
|
Mortgage banking operations
|
6,993
|
|
6,970
|
|
7,914
|
|
0.3
|
|
(11.6)
|
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities
|
5,560
|
|
5,398
|
|
6,193
|
|
3.0
|
|
(10.2)
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
5,350
|
|
3,509
|
|
3,343
|
|
52.5
|
|
60.0
|
Net securities gains (losses)
|
-
|
|
(33,980)
|
|
-
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
Other
|
2,802
|
|
3,394
|
|
4,481
|
|
(17.4)
|
|
(37.5)
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
87,766
|
|
50,923
|
|
87,862
|
|
72.4
|
|
(0.1)
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
135,135
|
|
127,992
|
|
129,126
|
|
5.6
|
|
4.7
|
Net occupancy
|
19,758
|
|
18,446
|
|
19,595
|
|
7.1
|
|
0.8
|
Equipment
|
25,885
|
|
26,031
|
|
23,772
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
8.9
|
Outside services
|
26,341
|
|
25,660
|
|
22,880
|
|
2.7
|
|
15.1
|
Marketing
|
4,573
|
|
5,424
|
|
5,431
|
|
(15.7)
|
|
(15.8)
|
FDIC insurance
|
8,483
|
|
8,780
|
|
12,662
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
(33.0)
|
Bank shares and franchise taxes
|
4,136
|
|
1,609
|
|
4,126
|
|
157.1
|
|
0.2
|
Other
|
22,500
|
|
34,258
|
|
19,504
|
|
(34.3)
|
|
15.4
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
246,811
|
|
248,200
|
|
237,096
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
4.1
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
147,311
|
|
102,680
|
|
155,884
|
|
43.5
|
|
(5.5)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
30,796
|
|
(7,181)
|
|
33,553
|
|
528.9
|
|
(8.2)
|
Net Income
|
116,515
|
|
109,861
|
|
122,331
|
|
6.1
|
|
(4.8)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6,005
|
|
-
|
|
(100.0)
|
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|
$ 116,515
|
|
$ 109,861
|
|
$ 116,326
|
|
6.1
|
|
0.2
|
Earnings per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.32
|
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ 0.32
|
|
6.7
|
|
-
|
Diluted
|
0.32
|
|
0.30
|
|
0.32
|
|
6.7
|
|
-
|
Cash Dividends per Common Share
|
0.12
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.12
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
n/m - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 524
|
|
$ 416
|
|
$ 351
|
|
26.0
|
|
49.3
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
1,921
|
|
2,003
|
|
1,136
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
69.1
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
2,445
|
|
2,419
|
|
1,487
|
|
1.1
|
|
64.4
|
Securities available for sale
|
3,477
|
|
3,466
|
|
3,226
|
|
0.3
|
|
7.8
|
Securities held to maturity
|
4,029
|
|
3,979
|
|
3,893
|
|
1.3
|
|
3.5
|
Loans held for sale
|
190
|
|
218
|
|
107
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
77.6
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
34,235
|
|
33,939
|
|
32,584
|
|
0.9
|
|
5.1
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(429)
|
|
(423)
|
|
(406)
|
|
1.4
|
|
5.7
|
Net Loans and Leases
|
33,806
|
|
33,516
|
|
32,178
|
|
0.9
|
|
5.1
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
539
|
|
536
|
|
474
|
|
0.6
|
|
13.7
|
Goodwill
|
2,478
|
|
2,478
|
|
2,477
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net
|
48
|
|
51
|
|
65
|
|
(5.9)
|
|
(26.2)
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
662
|
|
660
|
|
663
|
|
0.3
|
|
(0.2)
|
Other assets
|
1,346
|
|
1,302
|
|
1,326
|
|
3.4
|
|
1.5
|
Total Assets
|
$ 49,020
|
|
$ 48,625
|
|
$ 45,896
|
|
0.8
|
|
6.8
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing demand
|
$ 9,867
|
|
$ 9,761
|
|
$ 9,982
|
|
1.1
|
|
(1.2)
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
16,920
|
|
16,668
|
|
14,679
|
|
1.5
|
|
15.3
|
Savings
|
3,147
|
|
3,178
|
|
3,389
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
(7.1)
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
7,305
|
|
7,500
|
|
6,685
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
9.3
|
Total Deposits
|
37,239
|
|
37,107
|
|
34,735
|
|
0.4
|
|
7.2
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1,969
|
|
1,256
|
|
2,074
|
|
56.8
|
|
(5.1)
|
Long-term borrowings
|
2,514
|
|
3,012
|
|
2,121
|
|
(16.5)
|
|
18.5
|
Other liabilities
|
880
|
|
948
|
|
960
|
|
(7.2)
|
|
(8.3)
|
Total Liabilities
|
42,602
|
|
42,323
|
|
39,890
|
|
0.7
|
|
6.8
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,696
|
|
4,695
|
|
4,694
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
2,025
|
|
1,952
|
|
1,740
|
|
3.7
|
|
16.4
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(121)
|
|
(169)
|
|
(250)
|
|
(28.4)
|
|
(51.6)
|
Treasury stock
|
(186)
|
|
(180)
|
|
(182)
|
|
3.3
|
|
2.2
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
6,418
|
|
6,302
|
|
6,006
|
|
1.8
|
|
6.9
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 49,020
|
|
$ 48,625
|
|
$ 45,896
|
|
0.8
|
|
6.8
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
$ 1,741,006
|
|
$ 17,073
|
|
3.98 %
|
|
$ 1,317,585
|
|
$ 14,233
|
|
4.30 %
|
|
$ 872,353
|
|
$ 9,178
|
|
4.23 %
|
Taxable investment securities (1)
|
|
6,437,681
|
|
54,635
|
|
3.40
|
|
6,301,185
|
|
53,109
|
|
3.37
|
|
6,121,568
|
|
45,825
|
|
2.99
|
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)
|
|
1,010,117
|
|
8,764
|
|
3.47
|
|
1,014,032
|
|
8,754
|
|
3.45
|
|
1,041,224
|
|
8,971
|
|
3.45
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
203,579
|
|
3,884
|
|
7.63
|
|
203,698
|
|
3,935
|
|
7.73
|
|
237,106
|
|
4,287
|
|
7.25
|
Loans and leases (2) (3)
|
|
34,050,781
|
|
478,065
|
|
5.68
|
|
33,830,406
|
|
491,593
|
|
5.79
|
|
32,380,951
|
|
478,146
|
|
5.93
|
Total Interest Earning Assets (2)
|
|
43,443,164
|
|
562,421
|
|
5.23
|
|
42,666,906
|
|
571,624
|
|
5.34
|
|
40,653,202
|
|
546,407
|
|
5.40
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
393,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
388,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
410,680
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(428,903)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(424,945)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(409,865)
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
538,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
518,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
469,516
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
4,535,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,519,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,554,056
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 48,482,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 47,668,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 45,677,589
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
$ 16,901,025
|
|
108,828
|
|
2.61
|
|
$ 16,371,434
|
|
115,144
|
|
2.80
|
|
$ 14,554,457
|
|
94,742
|
|
2.62
|
Savings
|
|
3,196,361
|
|
8,133
|
|
1.03
|
|
3,206,976
|
|
9,385
|
|
1.16
|
|
3,411,870
|
|
9,999
|
|
1.18
|
Certificates and other time
|
|
7,223,878
|
|
68,867
|
|
3.87
|
|
7,528,061
|
|
80,046
|
|
4.23
|
|
6,299,280
|
|
65,657
|
|
4.19
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
27,321,264
|
|
185,828
|
|
2.76
|
|
27,106,471
|
|
204,575
|
|
3.00
|
|
24,265,607
|
|
170,398
|
|
2.82
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
1,374,269
|
|
14,103
|
|
4.14
|
|
853,403
|
|
8,583
|
|
3.96
|
|
2,400,104
|
|
27,701
|
|
4.63
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
2,828,002
|
|
35,662
|
|
5.11
|
|
2,628,444
|
|
33,319
|
|
5.04
|
|
2,057,817
|
|
26,390
|
|
5.16
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
31,523,535
|
|
235,593
|
|
3.03
|
|
30,588,318
|
|
246,477
|
|
3.20
|
|
28,723,528
|
|
224,489
|
|
3.14
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
9,647,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,862,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,939,350
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits and Borrowings
|
|
41,171,494
|
|
|
|
2.32
|
|
40,450,796
|
|
|
|
2.42
|
|
38,662,878
|
|
|
|
2.33
|
Other liabilities
|
|
938,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
939,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
975,138
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
42,110,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,389,935
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,638,016
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
6,372,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,278,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,039,573
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 48,482,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 47,668,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 45,677,589
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Earning Assets
|
|
$ 11,919,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,078,588
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 11,929,674
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)
|
|
|
|
326,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
325,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
321,918
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
|
|
|
|
(2,983)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,931)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,910)
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
$ 323,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 322,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 319,008
|
|
|
Net Interest Spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.20 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.14 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.26 %
|
Net Interest Margin (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.03 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.18 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost.
|
(2)
|
The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP).
|
(3)
|
Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Performance Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
7.42 %
|
|
6.96 %
|
|
8.15 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
12.62
|
|
12.02
|
|
14.48
|
Return on average tangible
common equity (1)
|
12.62
|
|
12.02
|
|
14.00
|
Return on average assets
|
0.97
|
|
0.92
|
|
1.08
|
Return on average tangible assets (1)
|
1.06
|
|
1.00
|
|
1.17
|
Net interest margin (FTE) (2)
|
3.03
|
|
3.04
|
|
3.18
|
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2)
|
5.23
|
|
5.34
|
|
5.40
|
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|
2.76
|
|
3.00
|
|
2.82
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
3.03
|
|
3.20
|
|
3.14
|
Cost of funds
|
2.32
|
|
2.42
|
|
2.33
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
58.50
|
|
56.88
|
|
56.00
|
Effective tax rate
|
20.91
|
|
(6.99)
|
|
21.52
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity / assets
|
13.09
|
|
12.96
|
|
13.09
|
Common equity / assets
|
13.09
|
|
12.96
|
|
13.09
|
Common equity tier 1 (3)
|
10.7
|
|
10.6
|
|
10.2
|
Leverage ratio
|
8.72
|
|
8.75
|
|
8.62
|
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)
|
8.37
|
|
8.18
|
|
7.99
|
Common Stock Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted common shares outstanding
|
363,068,604
|
|
362,798,389
|
|
362,619,278
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
359,364,784
|
|
359,615,657
|
|
359,366,316
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 17.86
|
|
$ 17.52
|
|
$ 16.71
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
10.83
|
|
10.49
|
|
9.64
|
Dividend payout ratio (common)
|
37.75 %
|
|
39.67 %
|
|
37.76 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2)
|
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
|
(3)
|
March 31, 2025 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Balances at period end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and Leases:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$ 12,652
|
|
$ 12,705
|
|
$ 12,447
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
1.6
|
Commercial and industrial
|
7,628
|
|
7,550
|
|
7,347
|
|
1.0
|
|
3.8
|
Commercial leases
|
782
|
|
765
|
|
615
|
|
2.2
|
|
27.2
|
Other
|
174
|
|
144
|
|
140
|
|
20.8
|
|
24.3
|
Commercial loans and leases
|
21,236
|
|
21,164
|
|
20,549
|
|
0.3
|
|
3.3
|
Direct installment
|
2,656
|
|
2,676
|
|
2,712
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(2.1)
|
Residential mortgages
|
8,184
|
|
7,986
|
|
6,887
|
|
2.5
|
|
18.8
|
Indirect installment
|
776
|
|
739
|
|
1,142
|
|
5.0
|
|
(32.0)
|
Consumer LOC
|
1,383
|
|
1,374
|
|
1,294
|
|
0.7
|
|
6.9
|
Consumer loans
|
12,999
|
|
12,775
|
|
12,035
|
|
1.8
|
|
8.0
|
Total loans and leases
|
$ 34,235
|
|
$ 33,939
|
|
$ 32,584
|
|
0.9
|
|
5.1
|
Note: Loans held for sale were $190, $218 and $107 at 1Q25, 4Q24, and 1Q24, respectively.
|
(1) Commercial real estate is made up of 70% non-owner occupied and 30% owner-occupied at March 31, 2025.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
Average balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
Loans and Leases:
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 12,705
|
|
$ 12,765
|
|
$ 12,274
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
3.5
|
Commercial and industrial
|
7,589
|
|
7,545
|
|
7,414
|
|
0.6
|
|
2.4
|
Commercial leases
|
766
|
|
717
|
|
658
|
|
6.8
|
|
16.3
|
Other
|
148
|
|
146
|
|
135
|
|
1.1
|
|
9.7
|
Commercial loans and leases
|
21,208
|
|
21,174
|
|
20,482
|
|
0.2
|
|
3.5
|
Direct installment
|
2,664
|
|
2,686
|
|
2,727
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(2.3)
|
Residential mortgages
|
8,048
|
|
7,896
|
|
6,745
|
|
1.9
|
|
19.3
|
Indirect installment
|
760
|
|
719
|
|
1,138
|
|
5.7
|
|
(33.3)
|
Consumer LOC
|
1,372
|
|
1,357
|
|
1,290
|
|
1.2
|
|
6.4
|
Consumer loans
|
12,843
|
|
12,657
|
|
11,899
|
|
1.5
|
|
7.9
|
Total loans and leases
|
$ 34,051
|
|
$ 33,830
|
|
$ 32,381
|
|
0.7
|
|
5.2
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
Asset Quality Data
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Non-Performing Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans
|
$ 161
|
|
$ 159
|
|
$ 105
|
|
1.3
|
|
53.3
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
(33.3)
|
|
(33.3)
|
Non-performing assets
|
$ 163
|
|
$ 162
|
|
$ 108
|
|
0.6
|
|
50.9
|
Non-performing loans / total loans and leases
|
0.47 %
|
|
0.47 %
|
|
0.32 %
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases plus OREO
|
0.50
|
|
0.52
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans plus OREO / total loans and leases plus OREO
|
0.48
|
|
0.48
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
Delinquency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 30-89 days past due
|
$ 88
|
|
$ 108
|
|
$ 87
|
|
(18.5)
|
|
1.1
|
Loans 90+ days past due
|
9
|
|
14
|
|
17
|
|
(35.7)
|
|
(47.1)
|
Non-accrual loans
|
161
|
|
159
|
|
105
|
|
1.3
|
|
53.3
|
Past due and non-accrual loans
|
$ 258
|
|
$ 281
|
|
$ 209
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
23.4
|
Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases
|
0.75 %
|
|
0.83 %
|
|
0.64 %
|
|
|
|
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 422.8
|
|
$ 420.2
|
|
$ 405.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
4.3
|
Provision for credit losses
|
18.6
|
|
23.2
|
|
13.5
|
|
(19.9)
|
|
37.8
|
Net loan (charge-offs) / recoveries
|
(12.5)
|
|
(20.6)
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
(39.1)
|
|
(1.9)
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
$ 428.9
|
|
$ 422.8
|
|
$ 406.3
|
|
1.4
|
|
5.6
|
Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period
|
$ 21.4
|
|
$ 22.4
|
|
$ 21.5
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(0.5)
|
Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments
|
(1.1)
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
0.4
|
|
(16.2)
|
|
(390.7)
|
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
|
$ 20.3
|
|
$ 21.4
|
|
$ 21.9
|
|
(5.3)
|
|
(7.4)
|
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan commitments
|
$ 449.1
|
|
$ 444.2
|
|
$ 428.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
4.9
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.25 %
|
|
1.25 %
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans
|
266.9
|
|
265.0
|
|
388.6
|
|
|
|
|
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases
|
0.15
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP
|
We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 116,515
|
|
$ 109,861
|
|
$ 116,326
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred dividend at redemption
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,995
|
|
|
|
|
Branch consolidation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,194
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(251)
|
|
|
|
|
FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,408
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(926)
|
|
|
|
|
Realized loss on investment securities restructuring
|
-
|
|
33,980
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit of realized loss on investment securities restructuring
|
-
|
|
(7,136)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,603)
|
|
|
|
|
Tax expense of reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
547
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|
$ 116,515
|
|
$ 136,705
|
|
$ 122,690
|
|
(14.8)
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating earnings per diluted common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per diluted common share
|
$ 0.32
|
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ 0.32
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred dividend at redemption
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
Branch consolidation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Realized loss on investment securities restructuring
|
-
|
|
0.09
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit of realized loss on investment securities restructuring
|
-
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
Tax expense of reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.32
|
|
$ 0.38
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
(15.8)
|
|
(5.9)
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (annualized)
|
$ 472,534
|
|
$ 437,056
|
|
$ 492,012
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
|
12,620
|
|
13,506
|
|
14,115
|
Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 485,154
|
|
$ 450,562
|
|
$ 506,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 6,372,145
|
|
$ 6,278,886
|
|
$ 6,039,573
|
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
|
(2,527,636)
|
|
(2,531,690)
|
|
(2,544,032)
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,844,509
|
|
$ 3,747,196
|
|
$ 3,495,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
12.62 %
|
|
12.02 %
|
|
14.48 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (annualized)
|
$ 472,534
|
|
$ 437,056
|
|
$ 467,859
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
|
12,620
|
|
13,506
|
|
14,115
|
Tangible net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 485,154
|
|
$ 450,562
|
|
$ 481,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 6,372,145
|
|
$ 6,278,886
|
|
$ 6,039,573
|
Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(52,854)
|
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
|
(2,527,636)
|
|
(2,531,690)
|
|
(2,544,032)
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,844,509
|
|
$ 3,747,196
|
|
$ 3,442,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
12.62 %
|
|
12.02 %
|
|
14.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income available to common shareholders (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 472,534
|
|
$ 543,848
|
|
$ 493,456
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
|
12,620
|
|
13,506
|
|
14,115
|
Tangible operating net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 485,154
|
|
$ 557,354
|
|
$ 507,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 6,372,145
|
|
$ 6,278,886
|
|
$ 6,039,573
|
Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(52,854)
|
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
|
(2,527,636)
|
|
(2,531,690)
|
|
(2,544,032)
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,844,509
|
|
$ 3,747,196
|
|
$ 3,442,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
12.62 %
|
|
14.87 %
|
|
14.74 %
|
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (annualized)
|
$ 472,534
|
|
$ 437,056
|
|
$ 492,012
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
|
12,620
|
|
13,506
|
|
14,115
|
Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 485,154
|
|
$ 450,562
|
|
$ 506,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total assets
|
$ 48,482,198
|
|
$ 47,668,821
|
|
$ 45,677,589
|
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
|
(2,527,636)
|
|
(2,531,690)
|
|
(2,544,032)
|
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$ 45,954,562
|
|
$ 45,137,131
|
|
$ 43,133,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.06 %
|
|
1.00 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 6,418,012
|
|
$ 6,301,650
|
|
$ 6,005,562
|
Less: Intangible assets (1)
|
(2,525,619)
|
|
(2,529,558)
|
|
(2,541,911)
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,892,393
|
|
$ 3,772,092
|
|
$ 3,463,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
359,364,784
|
|
359,615,657
|
|
359,366,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 10.83
|
|
$ 10.49
|
|
$ 9.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 6,418,012
|
|
$ 6,301,650
|
|
$ 6,005,562
|
Less: Intangible assets (1)
|
(2,525,619)
|
|
(2,529,558)
|
|
(2,541,911)
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 3,892,393
|
|
$ 3,772,092
|
|
$ 3,463,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 49,019,742
|
|
$ 48,624,985
|
|
$ 45,895,574
|
Less: Intangible assets (1)
|
(2,525,619)
|
|
(2,529,558)
|
|
(2,541,911)
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$ 46,494,123
|
|
$ 46,095,427
|
|
$ 43,353,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
8.37 %
|
|
8.18 %
|
|
7.99 %
|
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
Operating non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
$ 87,766
|
|
$ 50,923
|
|
$ 87,862
|
Realized loss on investment securities restructuring
|
-
|
|
33,980
|
|
-
|
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 87,766
|
|
$ 84,903
|
|
$ 87,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
$ 246,811
|
|
$ 248,200
|
|
$ 237,096
|
Branch consolidations
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,194)
|
FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,408)
|
Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,603
|
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 246,811
|
|
$ 248,200
|
|
$ 234,097
|
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q25
|
|
4Q24
|
|
1Q24
|
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$ 323,845
|
|
$ 322,216
|
|
$ 319,008
|
Non-interest income
|
87,766
|
|
50,923
|
|
87,862
|
Less: Non-interest expense
|
(246,811)
|
|
(248,200)
|
|
(237,096)
|
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 164,800
|
|
$ 124,939
|
|
$ 169,774
|
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 668,357
|
|
$ 497,039
|
|
$ 682,825
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Realized loss on investment securities restructuring (non-interest income)
|
-
|
|
33,980
|
|
-
|
Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,194
|
Add: FDIC special assessment (non-interest expense)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,408
|
Less: Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale (non-interest expense)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,603)
|
Add: Tax credit-related impairment project (non-interest expense)
|
-
|
|
10,397
|
|
-
|
Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|
$ 164,800
|
|
$ 169,316
|
|
$ 172,773
|
Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 668,357
|
|
$ 673,583
|
|
$ 694,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$ 246,811
|
|
$ 248,200
|
|
$ 237,096
|
Less: Amortization of intangibles
|
(3,939)
|
|
(4,298)
|
|
(4,442)
|
Less: OREO expense
|
(315)
|
|
(252)
|
|
(190)
|
Less: Branch consolidation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,194)
|
Less: FDIC special assessment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,408)
|
Add: Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,603
|
Less: Tax credit-related project impairment
|
-
|
|
(10,397)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$ 242,557
|
|
$ 233,253
|
|
$ 229,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$ 323,845
|
|
$ 322,216
|
|
$ 319,008
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
2,983
|
|
2,931
|
|
2,910
|
Non-interest income
|
87,766
|
|
50,923
|
|
87,862
|
Less: Net securities losses (gains)
|
-
|
|
33,980
|
|
-
|
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income
|
$ 414,594
|
|
$ 410,050
|
|
$ 409,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
58.50 %
|
|
56.88 %
|
|
56.00 %
