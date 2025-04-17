FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
Low End of
High End of
Guidance for 2025
Guidance for 2025
(Per share/unit)
(Per share/unit)
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders and Unitholders
$ 1.52
$ 1.62
Add: Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate (1)
1.37
1.37
Less: Gain on Sale of Real Estate Through April 16, 2025 (1)
(0.02)
NAREIT Funds From Operations
$ 2.87
$ 2.97
(1) Amounts include our share from a joint venture and are net of any associated income tax provision or benefit.
The following assumptions were used for guidance:
-
Average quarter-end in service occupancy of 95.0% to 96.0%.
SS NOI growth on a cash basis before termination fees of 6.0% to 7.0%. This range excludes $4.5 million of income related to the 3Q24 accelerated recognition of a tenant improvement reimbursement.
Includes the incremental costs expected in 2025 related to the Company's completed and under construction developments as of March 31, 2025 and the aforementioned planned second quarter starts of First Park 121 Building F and First Park New Castle Building B. In total, the Company expects to capitalize $0.09 per share of interest in 2025.
General and administrative expense ("G&A") of $40.5 million to $41.5 million.
Guidance does not include the impact of any future investments, property sales, debt repurchases prior to maturity, debt issuances, or equity issuances post the date of this press release.
Conference Call
First Industrial will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 a.m. EDT). The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 870-4263, passcode "First Industrial". The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investors page of the Company's website at . The replay will also be available on the website.
The Company's first quarter 2025 supplemental information can be viewed at under the "Investors" tab.
FFO Definition
First Industrial calculates FFO to be equal to net income available to common stockholders, unitholders and participating securities, plus depreciation and other amortization of real estate, plus impairment of real estate, minus gain (or plus loss) on sale of real estate, adjusted for any associated income tax provisions or benefits. Similar adjustments are made for our share of net income from an unconsolidated joint venture. This calculation methodology is in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO.
About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR ) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 70.2 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit us at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the presentation to which it refers may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors that could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events; risks associated with security breaches through cyberattacks, cyber intrusions or otherwise, as well as other significant disruptions of our information technology networks and related systems; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; technological developments, particularly those affecting supply chains and logistics; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.
A schedule of selected financial information is attached.
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share/Unit data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
Statements of Operations and Other Data:
Total Revenues
$ 177,074
$ 162,272
Property Expenses
(48,311)
(47,014)
General and Administrative
(15,897)
(11,781)
Joint Venture Development Services Expense
(217)
(426)
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
(171)
(187)
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
(43,583)
(41,632)
Total Expenses
(108,179)
(101,040)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
6,844
30,852
Interest Expense
(19,469)
(20,897)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
(963)
(912)
Income from Operations Before Equity in Income of
Joint Venture and Income Tax Provision
$ 55,307
$ 70,275
Equity in Income of Joint Venture
3,477
1,402
Income Tax Provision
(5,900)
(1,179)
Net Income
$ 52,884
$ 70,498
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
(4,781)
(2,046)
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 48,103
$ 68,452
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES
TO FFO (c) AND AFFO (c)
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 48,103
$ 68,452
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
43,583
41,632
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate in the
Joint Venture (a)
1,056
-
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
4,781
2,046
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
(6,844)
(30,852)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)
(3,305)
(132)
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the
Noncontrolling Interest (a)
(147)
(152)
Income Tax Provision - Excluded from FFO (b)
5,736
928
Funds From Operations ("FFO") (NAREIT) (c)
$ 92,963
$ 81,922
Amortization of Equity Based Compensation
13,930
9,108
Amortization of Debt Discounts and Hedge Costs
104
104
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
963
912
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
171
187
Non-incremental Building Improvements
(1,277)
(975)
Non-incremental Leasing Costs
(5,442)
(5,218)
Capitalized Interest
(2,883)
(2,637)
Capitalized Overhead
(3,164)
(3,197)
Straight-Line Rent, Amortization of Above (Below) Market
Leases and Lease Inducements
(6,283)
(4,659)
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") (c)
$ 89,082
$ 75,547
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (c) AND NOI (c)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 48,103
$ 68,452
Interest Expense
19,469
20,897
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
43,583
41,632
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate in the
Joint Venture (a)
1,056
-
Income Tax Provision - Allocable to FFO (b)
164
251
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
4,781
2,046
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the
Noncontrolling Interest (a)
(147)
(152)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
963
912
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
171
187
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
(6,844)
(30,852)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)
(3,305)
(132)
Income Tax Provision - Excluded from FFO (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest (a)
(1,081)
(1,118)
Net Operating Income ("NOI") (c)
$ 128,546
$ 114,832
Non-Same Store NOI
(3,764)
410
Same Store NOI Before Same Store Adjustments (c)
$ 124,782
$ 115,242
Straight-line Rent
(2,500)
(3,890)
Above (Below) Market Lease Amortization
(550)
(743)
Lease Termination Fees
(24)
(68)
Same Store NOI (Cash Basis without Termination Fees) (c)
$ 121,708
$ 110,541
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Basic
135,440
135,068
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
132,415
132,360
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Diluted
136,115
135,387
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
132,493
132,406
Per Share/Unit Data:
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 48,103
$ 68,452
Less: Allocation to Participating Securities
(36)
(45)
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders
$ 48,067
$ 68,407
Basic and Diluted Per Share
$ 0.36
$ 0.52
FFO (NAREIT) (c)
$ 92,963
$ 81,922
Less: Allocation to Participating Securities
(129)
(152)
FFO (NAREIT) Allocable to Common Stockholders and
Unitholders
$ 92,834
$ 81,770
Basic Per Share/Unit
$ 0.69
$ 0.61
Diluted Per Share/Unit
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
Common Dividends/Distributions Per Share/Unit
$ 0.445
$ 0.370
Balance Sheet Data (end of period):
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Gross Real Estate Investment
$ 6,028,897
$ 5,846,392
Total Assets
5,448,054
5,261,426
Debt
2,380,554
2,209,303
Total Liabilities
2,704,832
2,515,398
Total Equity
2,743,222
2,746,028
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
Equity in Income of Joint Venture
Equity in Income of Joint Venture per GAAP
Statements of Operations
$ 3,477
$ 1,402
Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture
(3,305)
(132)
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate in the
Joint Venture
1,056
-
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the
Noncontrolling Interest
(147)
(152)
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture, Net of Noncontrolling
Interest
$ 1,081
$ 1,118
(b)
Income Tax Provision
Income Tax Provision per GAAP Statements of
Operations
$ (5,900)
$ (1,179)
Income Tax Provision - Excluded from FFO
5,736
928
Income Tax Provision - Allocable to FFO
$ (164)
$ (251)
(c) Investors and analysts in the real estate industry commonly use funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") as supplemental performance measures. While we consider net income, as defined by GAAP, the most appropriate measure of our financial performance, we acknowledge the relevance and widespread use of these supplemental performance measures for evaluating performance and financial position in the real estate industry. FFO principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets to account for the inherent assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions. NOI provides a measure of rental operations, and does not factor in depreciation and amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA further evaluates the ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and meet other cash obligations. AFFO provides a tool to further evaluate the ability to fund dividends, adjusting for additional factors such as straight-line rent and certain capital expenditures.
These supplemental performance measures are commonly used in various financial analyses including ratio calculations, pricing multiples/yields and returns and valuation metrics used to measure financial position, performance and value. We calculate our supplemental measures as follows:
FFO is calculated as net income available to common stockholders, unitholders and participating securities, plus depreciation and other amortization of real estate, plus impairment of real estate, minus gain (or plus loss) on sale of real estate, adjusted for any associated income tax provisions or benefits. Similar adjustments are made for our share of net income from an unconsolidated joint venture. This calculation methodology is in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO.
NOI is calculated as total property revenues minus property expenses such as real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, property management, utilities, insurance and other expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as NOI plus equity in FFO from our investment in joint venture (net of noncontrolling interest), and minus general and administrative expenses.
AFFO is calculated as adjusted EBITDA minus interest expense, capitalized interest and overhead, plus amortization of debt discounts and hedge costs, minus straight-line rent, amortization of above (below) market leases, lease inducements and provision for income taxes allocable to FFO or plus income tax benefit allocable to FFO, plus amortization of equity based compensation and minus non-incremental capital expenditures. Non-incremental capital expenditures refer to building improvements and leasing costs required to maintain current revenues plus tenant improvements amortized back to the tenant over the lease term. Excluded are first generation leasing costs, capital expenditures underwritten at acquisition and development/redevelopment costs.
FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available for debt repayment or dividend payments. They should not be considered substitutes of GAAP measures such as net income, cash flows or liquidity measures. Furthermore, the methodologies used to calculate these measures may vary across real estate companies, limiting comparability.
We consider cash basis same store NOI ("SS NOI") to be a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. We believe SS NOI enhances the comparability of a company's real estate portfolio to that of other real estate companies. Same store properties are properties that were owned and placed in service prior to January 1, 2024 and held as an in service property through the end of the current reporting period including certain income-producing land parcels, and developments and redevelopments that were placed in service prior to January 1, 2024 (the "Same Store Pool"). Properties acquired with occupancy of at least 75% at acquisition are placed in service, unless we anticipate tenant move-outs within two years of ownership would reduce occupancy below 75%, in which case such properties are placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or twelve months after tenant move out. Properties acquired with less than 75% occupancy are placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or one year following acquisition. Developments, redevelopments and acquired income-producing land parcels for which our ultimate intent is to redevelop or develop are placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or one year after construction completion.
We define SS NOI as NOI, less NOI from properties not in the Same Store Pool, and further adjusted to exclude the impact of straight-line rent, the amortization of above (below) market rent and the impact of lease termination fees. These items are excluded because we believe excluding them provides a more meaningful reflection of cash-basis rental growth and allows for a more consistent year-over-year analysis of property-level performance. SS NOI does not reflect general and administrative expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit and expense, gains and losses on the sale of real estate, equity in income or loss from joint venture, joint venture fees, joint venture development services expense, capital expenditures and leasing costs. SS NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, nor should it be used as a substitute in evaluating our liquidity or overall operating performance. Additionally, our method for calculating SS NOI may differ from those used by other real estate companies, limiting comparability.
