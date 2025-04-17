FMC Corporation Secures First Global Registration For Agricultural Breakthrough, Dodhylextm Active

"This registration is a groundbreaking moment in agricultural innovation and the result of years of scientific leadership at FMC," said Ronaldo Pereira, president of FMC Corporation. "After three decades without a new herbicide mode of action in our industry, we've delivered a breakthrough that will change how growers combat resistant weeds. FMC continues to research the use of DodhylexTM active in additional crops, including corn, soybean, sugarcane and sunflower, reinforcing our commitment to bringing solutions that address the most critical challenges facing modern agriculture."

KeenaliTM herbicide is a pre- and early post-emergence herbicide with excellent crop safety and broad utility in Japonica and Indica rice. This new mode of action herbicide offers Peruvian rice growers an effective solution for managing yield-reducing and resistant grass weeds, including key grass weeds such as barnyardgrass (Echinochloa crus-galli) and saramollagrass (Ischaemum rugosum), without compromising crop safety. KeenaliTM herbicide is expected to be commercially available to Peruvian growers in August.

"Peru represents an important market opportunity as one of Latin America's fastest-growing rice producers and one of the region's largest consumers of milled rice," said Juan Ortiz, vice president of FMC Latin America, excluding Brazil. "With over 4.5 million planted hectares of rice across Latin America, this approval unlocks nearly 10% of those hectares, demonstrating the significant regional market potential for this product and positioning FMC at the forefront in an important growth region."

FMC has submitted regulatory applications for DodhylexTM active in other Latin American countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, with plans for additional country submissions in the coming year. Regulatory applications have also been submitted in India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States. FMC received a conditional approval in the Philippines for KeenaliTM herbicide earlier this year.

DodhylexTM active, which was discovered and developed at FMC's Stine Research Center, is a testament to FMC's commitment to innovation and disciplined approach to advancing new molecules that help combat resistance and support food security for a growing population.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn ®.

Dodhylex and Keenali are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

