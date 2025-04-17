Former Boston Police Commissioner Edward F. Davis To Deliver Address At New England Law Boston's 2025 Commencement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Davis has been in law enforcement for more than 40 years. He served as the Police Commissioner of the City of Boston from December 2006 until October 2013, where he led the highly successful response to the Boston Marathon bombing. Prior to that, Mr. Davis was the Superintendent of the Lowell Police Department. Mr. Davis currently leads The Edward Davis Company, a trusted security consulting and crisis management firm advising companies on risk mitigation, compliance, and emergency response.

"It is our honor to welcome Edward Davis as our keynote speaker for the 114th Commencement at New England Law | Boston," said James H. Kennedy III, CEO and Dean. "Mr. Davis' lifelong commitment to law enforcement and public safety is an outstanding model for our graduates as they take this momentous step in their legal career journeys. We look forward to having him share his hard-earned wisdom."

During the ceremony, New England Law leadership will present honorary Doctor of Humanities degrees to Mr. Davis and Boston Globe Assistant Editorial Page Editor Rachelle G. Cohen. They will also present an honorary Doctor of Laws degree to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-educational student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and all areas of practice. For more information, visit .

