GAC Exhibits At Canton Fair In Spring, Writes A New Chapter On Ecosystem Globalization
The three showcased models-GAC S7, AION UT, and HYPTEC HL-represent flagship vehicles from GAC's three major product lines-GAC, AION, and HYPTEC. They embody GAC's cutting-edge technologies and innovative vision, reinforcing the global brand value of "One GAC" with a promise of "Top-tier Quality and Pioneering Technology." Meanwhile, the VR interactive zone immersed attendees in the future of transportation through an experiential glimpse of flying cars.
The booth features an "ADiGO Space" intelligent cockpit experience area and a trunk-themed "Pet Birthday Party" scene, vividly showcasing GAC's vision for a new human-vehicle lifestyle ecosystem. These creative displays attract significant attention from overseas visitors. One buyer comments, "This is more than just a car-it presents a vibrant, multifaceted lifestyle that's truly captivating."
Leveraging the platform of the Canton Fair-China's Premier Trade Fair-GAC is driving a strategic shift from "selling products" to "building ecosystems" under its "One GAC 2.0" framework, accelerating the global expansion of its energy ecosystem. Through deep localization, technological empowerment, and cultural integration, GAC creates high-quality mobility experiences for global consumers, contributing to the development of a more sustainable future.
