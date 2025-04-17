Geneva Financial Welcomes Back Kentucky Branch Under Leadership Of Alex Milburn

PHOENIX, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) is excited to announce the return of the Kentucky Branch to its national network, under the leadership of Branch Manager Alex Milburn. This homecoming marks a renewed commitment to the local community, as Alex and his team rejoin Geneva to continue their exemplary service in the mortgage lending industry.

Aaron VanTrojen, CEO of Geneva Financial, expressed his enthusiasm about the reunion, stating: "Having Alex and the Kentucky team rejoin Geneva is like welcoming family home. Their dedication to excellence and community engagement embodies the spirit of what we strive for every day at Geneva. It's not just a win for us; it's a win for every client they serve. We are thrilled to have them back where they belong, bringing with them a passion for service and an in-depth understanding of the local market that is unmatched."

Rachel Caple, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, also commented on the team's return: "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome the Kentucky team back to Geneva! Their unstoppable drive, infectious energy, and relentless passion for success are unparalleled. Not only are they incredibly talented, but they're also some of the kindest and most dedicated individuals I've had the pleasure of working with. I have zero doubt that they'll pick up right where they left off and continue to dominate with full force!"

Under the leadership of Alex Milburn, the Kentucky Branch is set to enhance its offerings and deepen its impact in both Kentucky and neighboring regions. Known for their robust support and extensive product offerings, the branch will continue to assist homebuyers and homeowners with a variety of financing options including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, and more.

Alex Milburn, Branch Manager, shared his thoughts on rejoining the company: "Rejoining Geneva Financial is an opportunity for us to continue building on past successes with a company that values integrity and customer-first service. We're back with renewed vigor, ready to empower more families in Kentucky and beyond with the best mortgage solutions available."

The reintegration of the Kentucky Branch highlights Geneva's commitment to building lasting relationships with its branches and their communities, ensuring a stable, supportive, and enriching environment for both staff and clients.

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial is a direct mortgage lender based in Chandler, Arizona, boasting over 100 branch locations across 49 states.

