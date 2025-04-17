Goulston & Storrs Director Jennifer Jones Elected As 2025 ACREL Fellow

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jones' practice is focused on real estate matters, including leasing, licensing, acquisitions and dispositions, development, management and operations for retail, office, industrial, multifamily, life sciences and mixed-use properties. She represents developers, private equity investment firms, joint venture partners, property management companies, insurance companies, REITs, and co-working companies.

Before becoming a lawyer, Jones was a commercial real estate property manager and consultant, experiences which inform her work as a strategic legal advisor. She is ranked in Chambers for real estate and is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Jones received her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2003, her M.A. from George Washington University in 1999, and her B.A., cum laude, from Michigan State University in 1994.

The American College of Real Estate Lawyers is the select national association of preeminent commercial real estate lawyers focused on service to clients, colleagues, and the profession. Admission is by invitation only after a rigorous screening process. ACREL's distinguished, nationally known lawyers have been elected to fellowship for their outstanding legal ability, experience, and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of real estate law.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit .

Contact:

Leigh Herzog

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 574-2259

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC