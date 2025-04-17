GUESS JEANS RETURNED TO THE DESERT FOR ITS 4TH ANNUAL BRAND EXPERIENCE--REIMAGINED BY ICONIC JAPANESE GRAPHIC ARTIST VERDY

VERDY infused the weekend with his signature aesthetic-designing all event branding, graphics, and visual identity, including exclusive, unreleased merchandise available only to compound guests. His beloved character Vick made special appearances across the event's materials, reimagined alongside a playful cartoon version of the GUESS JEANS logo.

"Coachella is the best festival in the world – I was lucky enough to be the Artist in Residence in 2023. I'm excited to return this year with GUESS JEANS to create the ultimate hospitality experience," says VERDY.

Past compound guests have included the likes of Devon Lee Carlson, J Balvin, Lila Moss, Luka Sabbat and Quenelin Blackwell. This year's guest list was equally star-studded, including Teyana Taylor, Normani, Lila Moss, Evan Mock, A$AP Nast, Rickey Thompson, Bretman Rock , and Eiza Gonzalez , among others.

Saturday evening, the hottest private party of the weekend took place at the GUESS JEANS compound with an impromptu take over from Charli XCX and her legendary crew of collaborators and friends. Winding down from her momentous performance at Coachella, Charli jumped on the decks for a spontaneous DJ set with her fiancé George Daniel following iconic back to back sets from friends Zoe Gitter and Alex Chapman.

Sunday evening rapper, singer-songwriter and long-term collaborator; Don Toliver shuts down Coachella weekend 1 with an a-list private party at the GUESS JEANS desert compound. Coming off his PSYCHO tour, Toliver rolls up to the GUESS JEANS desert compound, bringing DJ sets from Chase B and Anderson Paak . Friends and collaborators, Ty Dolla $ign, Shaboozey, Tyga and YG joined the party and took to the mic for impromptu performances alongside Toliver, keeping the energy of the weekend alive until late.

"Friends and family are at the core of the GUESS JEANS brand. Hosting this annual desert experience gives us the chance to come together, celebrate, and enjoy the community we've built over the years. From bringing in people like Don Toliver, who we have an on-going personal & working relationship with, to Charli XCX who we've worked with previously, creating bespoke tour looks. It's important for us to keep those close relationships with the people who support us. California is in our roots and with Indio in our backyard, hosting this annual desert gathering is our way of thanking our extended community for being part of the GUESS JEANS universe," says Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer, Guess Jeans.

Amongst the star-studded party guestlist: Julia Fox, Alex Consani, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor Joy, Cara Delevingne, Paris Hilton, Lorde, Gabriette, Troye Sivan, The Dare, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Eiza Gonzalez, Quen Blackwell, Teyanna Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti, Emma Roberts, Tobey Maguire, Tyga, Dixie Demillio, Emma Chamberlain, Alix Earle, Karrueche Tran, Yeat, A$AP Nast, Victoria Monet, Normani, Evan Mock, Clairo, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Lila Moss, Jodie Turner Smith, were all seen arriving for the GUESS JEANS events on Saturday and Sunday.

To round out the weekend's luxury experience, GUESS JEANS partnered with a number of leading lifestyle brands:



GUESS JEANS Eyewear unveiled the first-ever GUESS JEANS sunglasses, exclusively gifted to compound guests ahead of their public release.

Dreame Tech provided complimentary blowouts throughout the weekend at an exclusive, invite-only pop-up salon and styling bar hosted by their partner, acclaimed celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington. VIP guests experienced the innovative Airstyle Pro, featuring JetAirflowTM Technology and Intelligent Heat Control for smooth, optimal, and safe styling.

Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop stocked the bars at both the welcome dinner and afterparties.

Recess served as the weekend's go-to non-alcoholic beverage option.

PATRÓN EL ALTO welcomed guests with its exceptionally smooth and naturally sweet handcrafted prestige tequila while also debuting the new PATRÓN EL ALTO mini for everyone to enjoy.

Petite Moments offered a personalized charm bar activation for guests to enjoy. Raising Canes provided a branded food truck fuelling guests across both Saturday and Sunday night events.

Each attendee was styled in the latest GUESS JEANS pieces-ranging from timeless denim staples to warm-weather essentials like tanks, tees, and shorts. Guests also debuted custom VERDY x GUESS JEANS merchandise, created exclusively for the occasion and unavailable for public purchase.

Discover the world of GUESS JEANS and shop global collections at GUESSJEANS .

GUESS JEANS Desert Compound 2025 Guestlist