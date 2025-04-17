Highline Internet Hosts Annual Construction Kick-Off Party Celebrating Fiber Expansion Across Michigan's Upper Peninsula

HARRIS, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline Internet, a leading provider of high-speed fiber optic internet, is proud to announce its Annual Construction Kick-Off Party, taking place on June 5, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, MI.

"I'm excited to invite media representatives to join us in celebrating the dedicated crews who are out in the field, laying over 1,400 miles of fiber optic cable this year to connect unserved and underserved homes and businesses across Michigan's Upper Peninsula," said Bruce Moore, COO of Highline.

This event marks the official launch of Highline's 2025 construction season-a pivotal milestone in the company's mission to close the digital divide. Highline's field crews are the backbone of this work, braving tough terrain and weather to bring reliable, gigabit-speed internet to rural communities. This effort helps power critical access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunity across the region.

More than 14 business partners are joining in support of the celebration through sponsorships, highlighting the collaborative spirit fueling Highline's ongoing progress.

The event will feature presentations, networking opportunities with partnering businesses, and updates on key accomplishments-including Highline's recent milestone of connecting over 7,000 customers in Michigan. The company is on track to serve over 50,000 homes and businesses in the Upper Peninsula by 2027.

This event is exclusively open to media members, offering an opportunity to cover the event, speak with leadership, and learn more about Highline's long-term vision for digital equity in rural Michigan.

To RSVP or request additional information, please contact:

Bethany Leiter, Community Relations Manager

[email protected]

Together, we're building a more connected future for Michigan-and we look forward to sharing this journey with you.

ABOUT HIGHLINE INTERNET

Highline Internet is dedicated to providing fast, reliable internet service to rural and underserved communities. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Highline is committed to connecting people and enhancing lives through superior internet solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Highline Chief Revenue Officer:

Shawn Murray

704-989-7218

[email protected]

Highline Director of Marketing:

Lea Burns

603-785-6804

[email protected]

Highline Chief Operating Officer:

Bruce Moore

989-529-5152

[email protected]

SOURCE Highline

