HORNE Reaches Agreement To Settle West Virginia Contract Dispute

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE, a professional services firm, has resolved a contractual dispute concerning a small percentage of a 2018 data invoice related to work performed for the RISE West Virginia Disaster Recovery Housing Program.

The State of West Virginia acknowledged issues with its own internal procurement process and shifted program management to volunteer organizations. To compensate HORNE for work performed, the West Virginia Department of Commerce, HUD, and all appropriate state agencies agreed on the payment terms prior to invoicing. HORNE maintains the invoice reflected fair compensation and followed agreed-upon payment terms for program data collected.

"HORNE stands by the value delivered and the appropriateness of the data invoice approved by all parties in 2018," said CEO and Managing Partner Rusty Butcher. "After reviewing the cost of litigation, we determined settling this dispute is the right business decision."

The settlement resolves this dispute. As part of the agreement, HORNE will not pursue any further contractual claims related to this specific matter.

About HORNE. HORNE is a professional services firm founded on a cornerstone of public accounting. Our 1,500+ team members serve clients in 48 states with more than 30 office and project locations nationwide, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. HORNE provides anticipatory advice and solutions to find opportunity in change.

