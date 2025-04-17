Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Template For Driving Nails(BRA-1202)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved template for accurately driving nails into various materials for projects and crafts," said an inventor, from Waverly, TAS, Australia, "so I invented the CRAFTY NAIL TEMPLATE. My design would eliminate guesswork and the need to measure and mark the distances at which the nails should be driven into the material."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective template for driving nails into wood at consistent and uniform depths. It also enables the user to achieve a straight line. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases accuracy and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy arts and crafts activities, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRA-1202, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

