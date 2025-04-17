Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Protecting Palletized Cargo(BTK-258)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I use cardboard between palletized freight loads to try and protect the shipment while traveling, but cardboard is not durable and not always available when needed most," said an inventor, from Anniston, Ala., "so I invented the FREIGHT SAVE BOARD AND RACK. My design provides a temporary barrier of protection between loaded pallets."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize and protect palletized freight being shipped within a commercial trailer. In doing so, it prevents the freight from making contact and getting damaged while traveling. As a result, it provides added load protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and owner/operator truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-258, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

