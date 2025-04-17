Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Refrigerator Juicer (BRA-1200)
PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to enjoy freshly squeezed juice with the press of a button," said an inventor, from Northcote, VIC, Australia, "so I invented the REFRIGERATOR JUICER. My design eliminates the hassle of using and storing a bulky juicer appliance."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a refrigerator. In doing so, it allows the user to easily access freshly squeezed juice. As a result, it saves time, effort, reduces cost and it could provide added health benefits. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.
The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRA-1200, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
