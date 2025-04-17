K-Beauty Trouble-Care Leader 'Fation' Debuts Nosca9 Deep Pore Cleanser In The U.S., Laying The Foundation For Glass Skin
In addition to Retinal, the formula includes rice extract, 17 types of amino acids, and a tannin complex for a well-rounded, skin-friendly deep cleanse. The unique, stretchy texture clings to impurities and excess oil, helping to refine skin texture and minimize enlarged pores.
In celebration of its successful U.S. debut, Fation is offering a limited-time Amazon promotion from April 14 to 23 , slashing the price from $15.99 to $11.19 (30% Off) .
The Nosca9 line is just the beginning. Fation's Trouble Soothing range -including toner, serum, cream, and masks for sensitive or acne-prone skin-is also available on Amazon.
Glass skin starts here-with Fation.
