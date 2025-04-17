Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
K-Beauty Trouble-Care Leader 'Fation' Debuts Nosca9 Deep Pore Cleanser In The U.S., Laying The Foundation For Glass Skin


2025-04-17 01:28:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) What sets this cleanser apart is its key ingredient: Retinal -a highly functional next-generation powerhouse often described as a more effective and less irritating upgrade to the widely known Retinol. Rare to use on the cleanser category but backed by the unique technology of Dong-A Pharmaceutical , a leading name in Korea's pharmaceutical industry for over 94 years, Fation's proprietary Nano-Retinal RX ComplexTM delivers visible pore-tightening benefits with dermatologist-grade precision.

In addition to Retinal, the formula includes rice extract, 17 types of amino acids, and a tannin complex for a well-rounded, skin-friendly deep cleanse. The unique, stretchy texture clings to impurities and excess oil, helping to refine skin texture and minimize enlarged pores.

In celebration of its successful U.S. debut, Fation is offering a limited-time Amazon promotion from April 14 to 23 , slashing the price from $15.99 to $11.19 (30% Off) .

The Nosca9 line is just the beginning. Fation's Trouble Soothing range -including toner, serum, cream, and masks for sensitive or acne-prone skin-is also available on Amazon.

Explore the full collection:
Cleansing Foam:
Serum Set:
Cream S:
Toner S:
Real Fit Mask:
Glass skin starts here-with Fation.

