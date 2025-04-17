Marriott International Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR ) will report first quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Marriott International's President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Capuano, and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development, Leeny Oberg, will discuss the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to , and select the link for the first quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events." A replay will be available at that same website for one year. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9814. Please use conference ID MAR1Q25 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (ET), Tuesday, May 6, 2025, until 8:00 p.m. (ET), Tuesday, May 13, 2025. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-723-0520 or Global: +1 402-220-2653 using conference ID MAR1Q25.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

