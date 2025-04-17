Match Group To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results

DALLAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) will release financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025 before market open. The company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call, along with supplemental investor materials, can be accessed at . A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, PairsTM, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group

