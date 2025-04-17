New CDC Data Show Autism Rates Soar: 1 In 31 U. S. Children Diagnosed

Key Facts from the 2022 Report:



1 in 31 U. S. children has an autism diagnosis

1 in 20 boys nationwide are diagnosed with autism

Rates of autism are rising sharply among minority populations:



Asian and Pacific Islander – 38.2 per 1,000



American Indian and Alaska Native – 37.5 per 1,000



Black – 36.6 per 1,000



Hispanic – 33.0 per 1,000

White – 27.7 per 1,000

Nearly 64% of children with autism are classified as having an intellectual disability or borderline intellectual disability:



39.6% have an IQ under 70

24% borderline intellectual disability (IQ 70 -85) 4-year-olds are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed than just 4 years prior

While the most common explanation for this rise continues to be improved awareness and broader diagnostic criteria, experts challenge this narrative.

"The conventional answer, which has been given at nauseum for the past 15 years, is that this gigantic increase is due to either better awareness of autism or a shifting definition of autism. Neither one of these is correct, I feel like I'm in a bad epidemiological version of Groundhog Day," said Walter Zahorodny, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Director of the New Jersey Autism Society, and coauthor of the report.

In response to the report, TACA is reinforcing its commitment to supporting families impacted by autism.

"Behind every data point is a child, a family, and a future," said Lisa Ackerman, TACA Co-Founder and Executive Director. "For 25 years, TACA has provided education, support, and hope to help families navigate therapies, education plans, medical challenges, and uncertainty about what lies ahead. These rising numbers are a call to action. We must come together to address and meet the growing needs of the autism community."

TACA currently supports more than 61,000 active members nationwide through expert-led virtual support and learning events, scholarship programs, and exceptional online resources.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing education, support, and hope to families living with autism. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Irvine, CA, TACA serves communities nationwide through a variety of programs and resources, including free educational meetings, a parent mentorship program, an online Hope and Help support group, and the annual National Autism Conference. With a robust presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, TACA supports more than 61,000 active members. For more information, visit tacanow

