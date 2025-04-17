New Research By Oxford Economics Finds US Malaria Funding Boosted Economies More Than $90 Billion

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent analysis by Oxford Economics Africa commissioned by Malaria No More found that total U.S. malaria funding provided through the bilateral President's Malaria Initiative and the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund over the past 20 years produced a collective GDP increase of $90.3 billion in recipient countries. This means that every dollar the U.S. invested in malaria control has generated 5.8 times the returns in economic benefits.

And the economic benefits of malaria reduction are not enjoyed solely by endemic countries that receive aid. A similar analysis by the same firm commissioned by Malaria No More UK found that achieving global malaria reduction targets by 2030 would increase international trade by $80.7 billion and produce an additional $1.5 billion in U.S. exports to endemic countries.

Malaria remains one of the most significant public health challenges in many parts of the world, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, where the disease is endemic. In 2023, an estimated 263 million malaria cases were reported globally, resulting in approximately 597,000 deaths.

Beyond the immediate health risks, malaria has long-term economic consequences. High infection rates reduce workforce productivity, strain national healthcare budgets, and slow economic growth. Countries with a high burden of malaria face challenges in education, labor market participation, and poverty reduction, making the fight against malaria not just a health priority but also an economic and social imperative.

Efforts to combat malaria-through funding, research, and large-scale prevention programs-are essential to protecting vulnerable populations, boosting economic development, and strengthening global health security. By investing in malaria control, nations can reduce disease transmission, improve quality of life, and create more resilient economies for future generations. Globally, between 2000 and 2023, $58.5 billion have been disbursed for malaria, averting a cumulative 2.2 billion malaria cases.

The United States has provided bilateral assistance to combat malaria in the most affected regions for over two decades. From 2003 to 2023, the US disbursed a total of $15.6 billion for malaria control through the Global Fund (GF) and the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative (PMI)--27% of total global malaria funding over the corresponding timeframe-averting 646.4 million malaria cases at an average cost of US$24.11 per case prevented.

