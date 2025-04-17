Northwest Pipe Company To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 30Th



Financial results to be released after market close on April 30, 2025 Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on May 1, 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX ), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Thursday, May 15, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13753058.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit for more information.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

Northwest Pipe Company

(360) 397-6294

[email protected]

Or

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

