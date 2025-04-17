Nystrom & Associates Expands Lakeville Clinic, Adds Psychiatry And Grows Key Programs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to launching psychiatry services, the expansion includes additional therapists and continued growth of the clinic's Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) program. This intensive therapy supports individuals living with serious and persistent mental illness, along with a range of other mental health conditions.

"Introducing psychiatry services in our Lakeville clinic and expanding our therapy programs will help meet the needs of this growing community," said Sarah Barros, Director of Minnesota Clinic Operations at Nystrom & Associates. "With one in five adults and 17% of children in the U.S. experiencing a mental illness, we know people need the help."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the expansion, bringing together healthcare providers, community members, and local leaders-including Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier.

According to estimates from the Metropolitan Council, Lakeville was the fastest-growing Twin Cities suburb between 2020 and 2023, outpacing even Minneapolis.

"With our growing population, it's more important than ever that Lakeville residents have access to the high-quality mental healthcare they need," said Lakeville Mayor Luke Hellier. "We're thankful to see Nystrom rising to meet the mental health needs of our community."

"We consider it a privilege to serve the Lakeville community," said Brett Cushing, Clinical Site Director at Lakeville. "These new and expanded services will help us fulfill our mission of empowering individuals to become the best version of themselves."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 819,000 people in Minnesota experience a mental health condition, yet many struggle to access care. By increasing provider capacity and expanding treatment options, Nystrom & Associates is working to bridge this gap and ensure more individuals receive the support they need.

About Nystrom & Associates

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers in the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, professional counseling, alcohol and drug counseling, and nursing. With 1,800 employees and more than 60 locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Missouri, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families facing personal, emotional, marital, or psychological challenges. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit .

