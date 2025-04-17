Oneconnect Powers The Future Of Digital Finance At WIC Asia-Pacific Summit

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318), together with its affiliate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect", HKEX: 6638; NYSE: OCFT ), Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance, and PAObank, participated in the "World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit" held on April 14-15. This summit focused on advancing the organic integration of the financial industry with digital intelligence technologies to promote the development of inclusive financial services and build a trustworthy ecosystem for inclusive finance. OneConnect also joined the summit's "Digital Finance Forum" and engaged in discussions under the theme "Digital Intelligence Tools for Financial Inclusion". The forum explored the future development and potential of the digital economy within the financial sector, aiming to collaboratively establish a new framework for the growth of digital inclusive finance.

At the conference, Chen Dangyang, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect , elaborated on Ping An's achievements in the "Five Key Pillars": technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, retirement finance, and digital finance. These include the investment of RMB 10.14 trillion in 2024 to support the development of the real economy and the allocation of over RMB 1 trillion in insurance funds to serve technology innovation industries.

In addition, he highlighted OneConnect's efforts to become a leading enterprise in fintech and artificial intelligence. Externally, by empowering the financial industry with "technology + business" solutions, OneConnect has attracted financial clients to use its products. Notably, 100% of state-owned banks and joint-stock banks in China have utilized at least one of OneConnect's products for their domestic operations. Furthermore, OneConnect is actively expanding its international business, currently serving 20 countries and regions with 197 overseas financial institutions.

Internally, through supporting Ping An's subsidiaries such as Ping An P&C and Ping An Life, OneConnect provides robust technological backing for Ping An and its subsidiaries' digital transformation. In terms of technological innovation, OneConnect has been deeply involved in projects such as building new "digital-intelligent" claims models and driving the digital transformation of property insurance operations. It has also received multiple accolades, including the First Prize for Financial Technology Development awarded by the People's Bank of China.

Chen Dangyang, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect said: "OneConnect is the sole platform within Ping An that exports financial technology. Internally, we contribute to technological innovation by serving the Group, while externally, we provide greater empowerment through technology and business solutions. Within the Group, we have already served nearly all financial centers and participated in numerous technological innovation projects, and achieved significant results. Looking ahead, we will closely align with the national strategy of building a strong financial sector and uphold our commitment to providing people-centered financial services. Driven by technological innovation, we will implement the 'Five Key Sectors' of financial development and contribute to high-quality growth."

The "World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit," organized by the World Internet Conference, organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and co-organized by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB), officially commenced on April 14 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. With the theme of "Integration of AI and Digital Technologies Shaping the Future - Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", the summit attracted nearly 1,000 local and overseas participants, including representatives from governments and political and business sectors, international organizations, management of leading corporations, authoritative experts and scholars. The event provided a platform for in-depth exchanges of views and experience sharing on promoting high-quality development in innovation and technology (I&T), strengthening regional digital collaboration, as well as creating new momentum and new advantages for the development of the Asia-Pacific region. As part of the summit, the "Digital Finance Forum" was held on April 15, bringing together insights from various stakeholders to explore ways to advance the organic integration of the financial industry with digital-intelligent technologies and build a trustworthy ecosystem for inclusive finance.

SOURCE OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd

