OPENLANE To Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings
|
OPENLANE Contacts:
|
Media Inquiries:
|
Analyst Inquiries:
|
Laurie Dippold
|
Jared Harnish
|
(317) 468-3900
|
(317) 249-4559
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR ) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. OPENLANE's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit openlane.
