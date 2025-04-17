OPENLANE To Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR ), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

OPENLANE will also host an earnings conference call and webcast following the release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and asking to join the OPENLANE call. A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan .

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan for a limited time.