OUTFRONT Celebrates Earth Month With Farmlink And Purewow MOMENTS In Life Campaigns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OUTFRONT has again teamed up with The Farmlink Project, the fastest-growing solution in the charitable food space, on a nationwide OOH campaign to encourage people to take action in the fight against food insecurity. The creative is running now through April 30 on digital billboards across the country, with the message: "Feed people, not landfills. $1 delivers 17 lbs of food."

The Earth Month campaign follows OUTFRONT and Farmlink's Thanksgiving partnership to encourage donations to provide food to families in need with digital billboards featuring a similar message. OUTFRONT and Farmlink have been partners since 2021.

"OUTFRONT's partnership has been critical in amplifying our mission to spark conversations about food waste and food access nationwide, said Kate Nelson, Head of Brand at The Farmlink Project. "Currently, about one-third of the food grown in the U.S. ends up in landfills, making it one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gases. Earth Month is the perfect time to join forces and amplify our mission – to connect farms' surplus with food banks, feeding people instead of landfills."

Additionally this month, Moments by OUTFRONT, OUTFRONT's content and publisher platform, celebrates Earth Month with curated content on OUTFRONT's transit media, reaching millions of commuters daily. "Moments in Life," in collaboration with PureWow, highlights a DIY bird feeder for kids, encouraging commuters young and old to take a simple and fun step toward a more sustainable future. The campaign is running now through April 30 in New York's MTA, Florida's Brightline and San Francisco's BART, Caltrain and VTA.

"We love contextual campaigns here at OUTFRONT, especially when they bring awareness to important movements. Earth Month was perfect timing to deepen our partnerships with Farmlink and PureWow through these actionable campaigns," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT. "Using our media to inspire audiences at scale remains a top priority."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

