RE/MAX NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT FOR MARCH 2025
New Listings:
Market
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Year-over-Year %
Las Vegas, NV
4,766
3,724
+28.0 %
Nashville, TN
6,286
4,969
+26.5 %
Manchester, NH
389
308
+26.3 %
Houston, TX
16,032
13,299
+20.6 %
San Francisco, CA
4,307
3,665
+17.5 %
Closed Transactions
Of the 50 metro areas surveyed in March 2025, the overall number of home sales was down 1.4% compared to March 2024, and up 23.0% compared to February 2025. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year sales percentage were Bozeman, MT at -11.9%, New Orleans, LA at -11.7%, and Atlanta, GA at -9.5%. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year sales percentages were San Francisco, CA at +13.3%, Fayetteville, AR at +9.9%, and Dover, DE at +8.4%.
Closed Transactions:
Market
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Year-over-Year %
Bozeman, MT
119
135
-11.9 %
New Orleans, LA
770
872
-11.7 %
Atlanta, GA
6,133
6,780
-9.5 %
San Diego, CA
1,888
2,081
-9.3 %
Detroit, MI
3,171
3,478
-8.8 %
Median Sales Price – Median of 50 metro area prices
In March 2025, the median of all 50 metro area sales prices was $435,000, up 3.5% from March 2024, and up 1.8% compared to February 2025. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in median sales price were Burlington, VT at +22.4%, Trenton, NJ at +9.7% and Fayetteville, AR at +8.8%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in median sales price were Honolulu, HI at -4.5%, Omaha, NE at -3.2% and New Orleans, LA at -1.8%.
Median Sales Price:
Market
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Year-over-Year %
Burlington, VT
$477,450
$390,000
+22.4 %
Trenton, NJ
$419,500
$382,500
+9.7 %
Fayetteville, AR
$369,900
$340,000
+8.8 %
Cleveland, OH
$232,500
$215,000
+8.1 %
Providence, RI
$470,000
$438,450
+7.2 %
Close-to-List Price Ratio – Average of 50 metro area prices
In March 2025, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 50 metro areas in the report was 99%, the same as March 2024 and February 2025. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it's less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with the highest close-to-list price ratios were San Francisco, CA at 104.8%, Hartford, CT at 103.3% and Trenton, NJ at 101.3%. The metro areas with the lowest close-to-list price ratio were Miami, FL at 94.1%, Bozeman, MT at 96.2%, and Tampa, FL and New Orleans, LA tied at 96.6%.
Close-to-List Price Ratio:
Market
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Year-over-Year
San Francisco, CA
104.8 %
105.0 %
-0.2 pp
Hartford, CT
103.3 %
103.5 %
-0.2 pp
Trenton, NJ
101.3 %
102.0 %
-0.7 pp
Seattle, WA
101.2 %
101.5 %
-0.3 pp
Richmond, VA
100.8 %
101.8 %
-0.9 pp
*Difference displayed as change in percentage points
Days on Market – Average of 50 metro areas
The average days on market for homes sold in March 2025 was 44, up five days compared to the average in March 2024 and down seven days compared to February 2025. The metro areas with the highest days on market averages were Bozeman, MT at 84, Fayetteville, AR at 80 and New Orleans, LA and Miami, FL tied at 75. The lowest days on market were Washington, D.C. at 16, Baltimore, MD and Manchester, NH tied at 17 and Philadelphia, PA at 18. Days on market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.
Days on Market:
Market
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Year-over-Year %
Bozeman, MT
84
66
+27.3 %
Fayetteville, AR
80
79
+1.7 %
New Orleans, LA
75
61
+23.8 %
Miami, FL
75
60
+25.6 %
Des Moines, IA
74
65
+14.9 %
Months' Supply of Inventory – Average of 50 metro areas
The number of homes for sale in March 2025 was up 35.5% from March 2024, and up 8.0% from February 2025. Based on the rate of home sales in March 2025, the months' supply of inventory was 2.3, up from 1.7 from March 2024, and down from 2.7 from February 2025. In March 2025, the markets with the lowest months' supply of inventory were Manchester, NH at 0.7, Milwaukee, WI and Seattle, WA tied at 0.9 and Hartford, CT at 1.0. The markets with the highest months' supply of inventory were Miami, FL at 6.3, Honolulu, HI at 5.0 and New Orleans, LA at 4.3.
Months' Supply of Inventory:
Market
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Year-over-Year %
Manchester, NH
0.7
0.7
+6.1 %
Milwaukee, WI
0.9
0.7
+26.2 %
Seattle, WA
0.9
0.6
+51.1 %
Hartford, CT
1.0
0.8
+19.3 %
Cincinnati, OH
1.1
0.9
+20.2 %
About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX ) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit . For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit remax.
Report Details
The RE/MAX National Housing Report is distributed monthly on or about the 15th. The Report is based on MLS data for the stated month in 50 metropolitan areas, includes single-family residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, most of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro area in almost every state. Metro areas are defined by the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.
Definitions
Closed Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pending listings) during the month. Where "pending" data is unavailable, an inferred pending status is calculated using closed transactions. Days on Market is the average number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract. Median Sales Price for a metro area is the median sales price for closed transactions in that metro area. The nationwide Median Sales Price is calculated at the nationwide aggregate level using all sale prices from the included metro areas. The Close-to-List Price Ratio is the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each closed transaction.
MLS data is provided by Seventy3, LLC, a RE/MAX Holdings company. While MLS data is believed to be reliable, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month, the previous period's data is updated to ensure accuracy over time. Raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.
