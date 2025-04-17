Regal Cineworld Group Appoints Brooks Leboeuf As Its New Head Of US Film Content

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Brooks has an impressive track record of understanding consumers and the changing expectations of the moviegoing audience, as we continue to enhance their overall theatrical experience," said Rymer. "He will be a great asset in supporting our existing studio and content partners, as well as expanding the horizons of programming offered at Regal. I'd also like to thank James Lamar for his able management of the team over the last year and continuing leadership within Regal."

LeBoeuf is an accomplished industry leader with nearly 25 years of comprehensive experience in entertainment exhibition, operations and event management, marketing, retail, sales, audience engagement, and film programming. He most recently served as Vice President of Film Programming for Landmark Cinemas, the second largest exhibitor in Canada, leading their content programming division and overseeing their independent cinema booking agency, Theatre Agencies. He has spent the past twelve years at Landmark in various roles including film and content programming and operations. Prior to joining Landmark, LeBoeuf served in film programming, marketing, sales, customer strategy, and operational roles at Empire Theatres for seven years. He started his career as a marketing manager at Cineplex Entertainment. He is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University.

"I'm incredibly honored to join the talented team at Regal and contribute to a company with such a rich legacy of theatrical exhibition," said LeBoeuf. "We're at a pivotal moment of evolution for the industry, and I'm excited to help lead that next chapter. I look forward to working with our studio and creative partners to deliver a diverse, bold, and audience-driven slate that reflects the full power of the cinema experience."

About Regal Cineworld

Regal Cineworld operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Regal Cineworld is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, a truly unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

Media Contact

Johanna Fuentes

(865) 925-9539 (Media Line)

SOURCE Regal