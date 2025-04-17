Ribbon Communications To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 29, 2025

PLANO, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a leading supplier of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the close of the market on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 . Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991

Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925

Instant Telephone Access: Call meTM

Live (Listen-only) Webcast: Available via the Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" ribboncommunication , where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

