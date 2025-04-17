SAFE Demo Day 2025

YPSILANTI, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Mobility (ACM) is excited to host its annual "SAFE" Demo Day on Friday, June 6, 2025. This dynamic event will showcase the latest innovations in vehicle mobility, with a focus on Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Held at ACM's world-class proving grounds, the day will feature live demonstrations showcasing advanced CAV and ADAS technologies in real-world driving environments, tested against the latest standards. Industry leaders and partners will demonstrate how these systems are shaping the future of transportation by improving the safety of all road users. One of this year's most compelling live demonstrations at ACM's proving grounds features Michigan Technological University (MTU) showcasing a real-world application of CAVs, ADAS, and V2X communications. MTU will present its open CAV platform for development and participate in a mixed reality AV demonstration as part of the DOE ARPA-E NEXTCAR initiative.

The ACM powered by MTU team and partners will demonstrate a range of ADAS testing capabilities including a heated target with IR detection, NCAP ADAS VRU scenarios in collaboration with AB Dynamics, and heavy-duty vehicle-to-car AEB testing.

Additional exhibitors and demonstration partners will be announced leading up to the event.

Registration is $100 and includes lunch. . If you or your organization is interested in exhibiting, please contact [email protected] to secure your spot.

About American Center for Mobility

ACM offers a one-of-a-kind global development center to transform the way industries advance safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies. Located in Southeast Michigan on over 500-acres at the historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti. ACM offers: an Advanced Mobility Proving Ground with test environments featuring specialized infrastructure, equipment, facilities and resources; An innovation and technology campus with an industrial tech park for the co-location of mobility companies; Event and demonstration areas for showcasing mobility technologies and convening industry activities. ACM is open to private industry, start-ups, government, standards bodies, and academia.

For more information about ACM, visit acmwillowrun

