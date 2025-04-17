Select Water Solutions Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR ) today announced that it will release 2025 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).



What: Select Water Solutions 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call







When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central







How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the



Select Water Solutions call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or



Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below







Where:

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 21, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752539#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, .

Contacts: Select Water Solutions

Garrett Williams

VP – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

(713) 296-1010

[email protected]





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Select Water Solutions, Inc.

