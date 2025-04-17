Select Water Solutions Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
|
|
What:
|
Select Water Solutions 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|
|
|
|
|
When:
|
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central
|
|
|
|
|
How:
|
Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the
|
|
|
Select Water Solutions call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
|
|
|
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below
|
|
|
|
|
Where:
|
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 21, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752539#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days.
About Select Water Solutions, Inc.
Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, .
|
Contacts:
|
Select Water Solutions
|
|
Garrett Williams
|
|
VP – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
|
|
(713) 296-1010
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
|
|
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
|
|
(713) 529-6600
|
|
[email protected]
CommentsNo comment