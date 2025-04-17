Seven Honda Auto Plants In America Earn EPA ENERGY STAR Award For Energy Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Honda has been a leader in ENERGY STAR certification since the EPA began awarding the distinction to industrial plants in 2006. Honda U.S. mass productionplants, including those building vehicles and power units, earning ENERGY STAR certification for 2024 include:



Marysville and East Liberty Auto Plants in Ohio earned the award for the 19th consecutive year – earning the designation in each year since the EPA program's inception.

Indiana Auto Plant achieved certification for the 13th year in a row.

Anna Engine Plant in Ohio garnered its seventh award.

Alabama Auto Plant engine plant received its sixth award.

Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio received its fifth award. Honda Transmission Plant-Georgia earned its fifth award.

Moreover, in 2024 Honda of Canada Mfg. also earned its fifth awards for its auto and engine plants.2

Honda is working toward its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050 through its "Triple Action to Zero" approach. It includes achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, 100% utilization of renewable energy, and resource circulation, using 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products.

Through the company's Green Factory initiatives, Honda is working comprehensively to address the environmental impacts of product manufacturing, including water and energy use, waste and emissions. Honda already introduced energy-saving initiatives, shifting to low-carbon energy sources, and offsetting more than 60% of the electricity used in its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power.

"Our global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050 has led Honda to undertake a number of environmental initiatives at our manufacturing plants in North America," said Jeff Waid, who leads Honda's Green Factory efforts for manufacturing in North America. "Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable business practices focused on waste and water reduction are central to our environmentally responsible practices, and we are honored to earn the U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR certificate."

ENERGY STAR certification is awarded to plants in the top 25th percentile of all plants in the nation with regard to energy performance. The award is based on energy used per unit produced. ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for industrial facilities, please visit energystar/plants .

About the Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is transforming its operations to realize its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050. Through its "Triple Action to Zero" approach, Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities; utilize 100% carbon-free energy; and pursue resource circulation, the use of 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products.

Toward this goal, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell-electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales globally by 2040, while beginning electrification of our power sports and power equipment product lineups.

To reduce the environmental impact of its business operations, Honda is offsetting CO2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for carbon-free wind and solar power that seek to cover more than 60% of the electricity Honda uses in North America. Honda also supports its suppliers and independent dealerships across North America to incorporate environmentally responsible business practices through the Honda Green Excellence Program and Honda Environmental Leadership Program, respectively.

Learn more at .

1Honda products are built using domestic and globally sourced parts.

2The U.S. EPA began offering ENERGY STAR Certification of manufacturing plants in Canada in 2018, working with Natural Resources, Canada.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.