Sherwin-Williams Shareholders Elect New Director

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our Board of Directors," said Heidi G. Petz, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sherwin-Williams. "His depth of leadership experience in the consumer products industry will enable him to engage on a variety of matters relevant to Sherwin-Williams' relentless focus on customer success, overall business strategy, and global operations. We look forward to his contributions to the Board, our Company, and our employees, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders in the years to come."

Mr. Gamgort has served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Keurig Dr Pepper since 2022, and prior to that, as Chairman since 2019. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper from the company's inception in 2018 until April 2024. Prior to the formation of Keurig Dr Pepper, Mr. Gamgort was the Chief Executive Officer of Keurig Green Mountain, a role he assumed in 2016. Mr. Gamgort also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Foods from 2009 to 2016, and he held various leadership roles at Mars, Inc. from 1998 to 2009, and Kraft Foods from 1986 to 1997.

Mr. Gamgort received a bachelor's degree in economics from Bucknell University and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About The Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,000 Company-operated stores and branches, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

[email protected]

Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

