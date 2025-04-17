Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-17 01:28:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

George Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on first quarter 2025 results:

We are pleased with our first quarter's performance, which demonstrated the continued improvement in profitability fundamentals. Increases in loans and customer deposits combined with a decrease in wholesale funding have driven a healthy increase in our net interest margin and positive trends in total revenue.

We increased the loss provision on two specific credit relationships that we have been watching for some time due to unfavorable events that occurred for both since the end of 2024. Otherwise, we believe the asset quality in our portfolio remains sound. We are, though, carefully monitoring the economic volatility in the United States and the world. Financial markets suffer in times of uncertainty, which appears present today, and can threaten the pace of business investment.

We are hopeful for stability in economic policy, which will provide better insight into future growth opportunities. In the meantime, we will continue to invest in our business as well as the communities we serve.

Financial Highlights

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24


1Q25 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)



Comparisons reflect 1Q25 vs 1Q24
unless otherwise noted

. Total revenue of $209.6 million
and PPNR1 of $65.0 million

. Adjusted total revenue1 of
$209.6 million and adjusted
PPNR1 of $66.0 million

. Net interest margin of 2.95%,
up 8 bps; the 4th consecutive
quarterly increase in net
interest margin

. Cost of deposits at 2.44%, down
16 bps; customer deposits up
$183 million

. Noninterest income of $46.2
million, up 6% linked quarter

. Noninterest expense includes a
$4.3 million charge related to a
customer deposit fraud event
identified during the quarter

. Nonaccrual loans include two
specific credit relationships
totaling $49.8 million

. $15.6 million of incremental
provision expense associated
with the two specific credit
relationships

. NCO ratio of 23 bps in 1Q24; 4
bps of NCO ratio associated
with run-off portfolio

Total loans

$17,094

$17,006

$17,002

Total investment securities

6,107

6,166

6,735

Total deposits

21,685

21,886

22,353

Total assets

26,793

26,876

27,372

Total shareholders' equity

3,531

3,529

3,439

Performance Measures (in millions)



Total revenue

$209.6

$208.5

$195.1

Adjusted total revenue1

209.6

208.5

195.1

Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

65.0

67.4

55.2

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

66.0

69.2

57.2

Provision for credit losses on loans

26.8

13.3

10.2

Per share Data





Diluted earnings

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.31

Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.26

0.39

0.32

Book value

28.04

28.08

27.42

Tangible book value1

16.81

16.80

16.02

Asset Quality





Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.19 %

Nonperforming loan ratio

0.89

0.65

0.63

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.61

0.45

0.41

Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.48

1.38

1.34

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

165

212

212

Capital Ratios





Equity to assets (EA ratio)

13.18 %

13.13 %

12.56 %

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.34

8.29

7.75

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.21

12.38

11.95

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.59

14.61

14.43

other data





Net interest margin (FTE)

2.95 %

2.87 %

2.66 %

Loan yield (FTE)

6.20

6.32

6.24

Cost of deposits

2.44

2.60

2.75

Loan to deposit ratio

78.83

77.70

76.06

Borrowed funds to total liabilities

5.59

4.92

5.42

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $48.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.38 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2025 were $33.1 million, compared to $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $40.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.26, compared to $0.39 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.32 in the first quarter of 2024.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement and FDIC special assessments. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS


$ in millions, except per share data

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

Net income


$ 32.4

$ 48.3

$ 38.9





Branch right sizing, net

1.0

1.6

0.2

Early retirement program

-

0.2

0.2

FDIC special assessment

-

-

1.6

Total pre-tax impact

1.0

1.8

2.0

Tax effect2

(0.3)

(0.5)

(0.5)

Total impact on earnings

0.7

1.3

1.5

Adjusted earnings1


$ 33.1

$ 49.6

$ 40.4





Diluted EPS


$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.31





Branch right sizing, net

-

0.01

-

Early retirement program

-

-

-

FDIC special assessment

-

-

0.01

Total pre-tax impact

-

0.01

0.01

Tax effect2

-

-

-

Total impact on earnings

-

0.01

0.01

Adjusted Diluted EPS1


$ 0.26

$ 0.39

$ 0.32

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, two specific credit relationships totaling $49.8 million migrated to nonperforming. The first credit relationship totaling $26.9 million relates to a downtown St. Louis hotel that was originated pre-pandemic and has been on our classified list since April of 2021. This is the only credit relationship within our portfolio located in downtown St. Louis. While the property securing the relationship remains in operation and we believe is entering a stronger season of the year, the borrower experienced seasonal stress during the first quarter of 2025 combined with harsher than usual winter conditions. As a result, we raised our specific reserve level to 63 percent of principal, which we expect to adequately cover any potential loss beyond the combined value of collateral and recourse.

The second credit relationship totaling $22.9 million relating to a fast-food operator primarily resulted from our latest acquisition and has been on our classified list since June of 2024 due to sector-related headwinds and global cash flow concerns with the borrower. While such loan was current on interest as of March 31, 2025, the migration to nonperforming was due, in part, to the fact that we identified a large customer deposit fraud during the first quarter of 2025 that concerned entities affiliated with the borrower (the "Fraud Event"). (Accordingly, total noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025 included a charge of $4.3 million associated with the Fraud Event.) The specific reserve on this relationship was raised to 61 percent of principal, which we expect to adequately cover any potential loss beyond the combined value of collateral and recourse. In total, the incremental provision expense associated with these two specific credit relationships accounted for $15.6 million of the total $26.8 million of provision for credit losses on loans recorded during the first quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Income
 Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $163.4 million, compared to $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $151.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $307.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $326.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $322.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by interest rate cuts at the end of 2024 and the corresponding decline in earning asset yields, lower day count in the comparable quarters and a reduction in swap income given the reduction in interest rates. Interest expense totaled $144.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $161.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $170.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest expense reflected a lower interest rate environment, management's efforts to proactively manage deposit costs and a reduction in the use of wholesale funding. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on acquisition related loans, which totaled $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 6.20 percent, down 12 basis points from 6.32 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and down 4 basis points from 6.24 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2025 was 2.44 percent, down 16 basis points from 2.60 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 31 basis points from 2.75 percent in the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 2.95 percent, up 8 basis points from 2.87 percent in the third quarter of 2024 and up 29 basis points from 2.66 percent in the first quarter of 2024. This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to lower deposits costs, as well as the reduced rate and use of wholesale funding that more than offset a decline on the yield and volume of earning assets.

Select Yield/Rates

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.20 %

6.32 %

6.44 %

6.39 %

6.24 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

3.48

3.54

3.63

3.68

3.76

Cost of interest bearing deposits

3.05

3.28

3.52

3.53

3.48

Cost of deposits

2.44

2.60

2.79

2.79

2.75

Cost of borrowed funds

5.09

5.32

5.79

5.84

5.85

Net interest spread (FTE)2

2.30

2.15

1.95

1.92

1.89

Net interest margin (FTE)2

2.95

2.87

2.74

2.69

2.66

Noninterest Income
 Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $46.2 million, compared to $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to increased swap fee income and fair value adjustments on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments, which are included in "Other income" in the table below. The increase in noninterest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to increased swap fee income, coupled with increases in wealth management fees and service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.6

$ 13.0

$ 12.7

$ 12.3

$ 12.0

Wealth management fees

9.6

9.7

9.1

9.2

8.4

Debit and credit card fees

8.4

8.3

8.1

8.2

8.2

Mortgage lending income

2.0

1.8

2.0

2.0

2.3

Other service charges and fees

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.4

1.3

Bank owned life insurance

4.1

3.8

3.8

3.9

3.8

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(28.4)

-

-

Other income

8.0

5.6

8.3

6.4

7.2

Total noninterest income

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

$ 17.1

$ 43.3

$ 43.2






Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

$ 45.5

$43.3

$43.2

Noninterest Expense
 Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $144.6 million, compared to $141.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $139.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement and an FDIC special assessment. Collectively, these items totaled $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $143.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $137.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis reflected increased salaries and benefits primarily due to seasonally higher payroll taxes and the previously mentioned Fraud Event. Excluding the $4.3 million of expenses associated with the Fraud Event, adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 would have been $139.3 million 1, down slightly from fourth quarter 2024 levels.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 74.8

$ 71.6

$ 69.2

$ 70.7

$ 72.7

Occupancy expense, net

12.7

11.9

12.2

11.9

12.3

Furniture and equipment

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.6

5.1

Deposit insurance

5.4

5.6

5.6

5.4

5.5

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.2

FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

0.3

1.6

Other operating expenses

46.1

46.1

44.5

45.4

42.5

Total noninterest expense

$144.6

$141.1

$137.2

$139.4

$139.9






Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$ 74.8

$ 71.4

$ 69.2

$ 70.6

$ 72.4

Adjusted other operating expenses1

45.9

44.7

44.4

44.3

42.4

Adjusted noninterest expense1

143.6

139.3

136.8

137.8

137.9

Efficiency ratio

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

64.75

62.89

63.38

65.68

66.42

Full-time equivalent employees

2,949

2,946

2,972

2,961

2,989

Number of financial centers

222

222

234

234

233

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
 Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $17.1 billion, compared to $17.0 billion at the end of both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to growth in the commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $3.9 billion, up $149 million, or 4 percent, from fourth quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, up 43 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $757 million, marking the third consecutive quarterly increase in both metrics.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Total loans

$17,094

$17,006

$17,336

$17,192

$17,002

Unfunded loan commitments

3,888

3,739

3,681

3,746

3,875

Deposits and Other Borrowings
 Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $21.7 billion, compared to $21.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $22.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in time deposits and brokered deposits, offset in part by an increase in interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, money market and savings accounts, and public funds). Other borrowings totaled $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in other borrowings on a linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in FHLB advances.

Deposits

$ in millions

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 4,455

$ 4,461

$ 4,522

$ 4,624

$ 4,698

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,621

10,331

10,038

10,092

10,316

Time deposits

3,695

3,796

4,014

4,185

4,314

Brokered deposits

2,914

3,298

3,361

2,940

3,025

Total deposits

$21,684

$21,886

$21,935

$21,841

$22,353






Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21 %

20 %

21 %

21 %

21 %

Total loans to total deposits

79

78

79

79

76

Asset Quality
 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 were 23 basis points, compared to 27 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 19 basis points in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025 included $1.9 million of charge-offs associated with a run-off portfolio consisting of small ticket equipment finance and acquired asset-based lending portfolios ("run-off portfolio"). Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 4 basis points of total net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2025, 6 basis points of total net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 11 basis points of total net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025 totaled $152.3 million, compared to $110.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $107.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis was primarily due to the two specific credit relationships discussed above that were placed on nonaccrual at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the first quarter of 2025 at 165 percent, compared to 212 percent at both the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 61 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to 45 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and 41 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in provision for credit losses on loans primarily reflected $15.6 million of incremental provision related to the aforementioned two specific credit relationships. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $252.2 million, compared to $235.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $227.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.48 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.38 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
loans

1.48 %

1.38 %

1.35 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans

165

212

229

223

212

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.89

0.65

0.59

0.60

0.63

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.23

0.27

0.22

0.19

0.19

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.23

0.22

0.20

0.19

0.19






Total nonperforming loans

$152.3

$110.7

$101.7

$103.4

$107.3

Total other nonperforming assets

10.0

10.5

2.6

3.4

5.0

Total nonperforming assets

$162.3

$121.2

$104.3

$106.8

$112.3






Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital
 Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $3.5 billion, up slightly from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and up $92.4 million from $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to an increase of $40.3 million in retained earnings, coupled with a $40.3 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with the mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $28.04, compared to $28.08 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $27.42 at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $16.81, compared to $16.80 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $16.02 at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 13.2 percent, compared to 13.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and 12.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 8.3 percent, up slightly from fourth quarter 2024 levels and up from 7.8 percent reported at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.2 %

13.1 %

12.9 %

12.6 %

12.6 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.3

8.3

8.2

7.8

7.8

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.2

12.4

12.1

12.0

12.0

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.8

9.7

9.6

9.5

9.4

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.2

12.4

12.1

12.0

12.0

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.6

14.6

14.3

14.2

14.4

Share Repurchase Program
 During the first quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.


(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE – fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call
 Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10198144. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
 Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 222 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025 , by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank , by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, FDIC special assessment charges and expenses related to the Fraud Event.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities, or the aforementioned two specific credit relationships. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, .

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






ASSETS






Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 423,171

$ 429,705

$ 398,321

$ 320,021

$ 380,324

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

211,115

257,672

205,081

254,312

222,979

Cash and cash equivalents

634,286

687,377

603,402

574,333

603,303

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

100

100

100

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

3,615,556

3,636,636

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

Investment securities - available-for-sale

2,491,849

2,529,426

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

Mortgage loans held for sale

8,351

11,417

8,270

13,053

11,899

Loans:






Loans

17,094,078

17,005,937

17,336,040

17,192,437

17,001,760

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(252,168)

(235,019)

(233,223)

(230,389)

(227,367)

Net loans

16,841,910

16,770,918

17,102,817

16,962,048

16,774,393

Premises and equipment

573,616

585,431

584,366

581,893

576,466

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

8,976

9,270

1,299

2,209

3,511

Interest receivable

117,398

123,243

125,700

126,625

122,781

Bank owned life insurance

535,324

531,805

508,781

505,023

503,348

Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

Other intangible assets

93,714

97,242

101,093

104,943

108,795

Other assets

551,112

572,385

562,983

606,692

611,964

Total assets

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Deposits:






Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,455,255

$ 4,460,517

$ 4,521,715

$ 4,624,186

$ 4,697,539

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

11,265,554

10,982,022

10,863,945

10,925,179

11,071,762

Time deposits

5,963,811

6,443,211

6,549,774

6,291,518

6,583,703

Total deposits

21,684,620

21,885,750

21,935,434

21,840,883

22,353,004

Federal funds purchased and securities sold






under agreements to repurchase

50,133

37,109

51,071

52,705

58,760

Other borrowings

884,863

745,372

1,045,878

1,346,378

871,874

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,331

366,293

366,255

366,217

366,179

Accrued interest and other liabilities

275,559

312,653

341,933

304,020

283,232

Total liabilities

23,261,506

23,347,177

23,740,571

23,910,203

23,933,049






Stockholders' equity:






Common stock

1,259

1,257

1,256

1,255

1,254

Surplus

2,515,372

2,511,590

2,508,438

2,506,469

2,503,673

Undivided profits

1,382,564

1,376,935

1,355,000

1,356,626

1,342,215

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(367,710)

(360,910)

(335,861)

(405,481)

(408,016)

Total stockholders' equity

3,531,485

3,528,872

3,528,833

3,458,869

3,439,126

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)






INTEREST INCOME






Loans (including fees)

$ 257,755

$ 272,727

$ 277,939

$ 270,937

$ 261,490

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,703

2,913

2,921

2,964

3,010

Investment securities

47,257

50,162

53,220

55,050

58,001

Mortgage loans held for sale

122

180

209

194

148

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

307,837

325,982

334,289

329,145

322,649

INTEREST EXPENSE






Time deposits

62,559

70,661

73,937

73,946

73,241

Other deposits

67,895

72,369

78,307

79,087

78,692

Federal funds purchased and securities






sold under agreements to repurchase

113

119

138

156

189

Other borrowings

7,714

11,386

17,067

15,025

11,649

Subordinated notes and debentures

6,134

6,505

7,128

7,026

6,972

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

144,415

161,040

176,577

175,240

170,743

NET INTEREST INCOME

163,422

164,942

157,712

153,905

151,906

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES






Provision for credit losses on loans

26,797

13,332

12,148

11,099

10,206

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

26,797

13,332

12,148

11,099

10,206

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION






FOR CREDIT LOSSES

136,625

151,610

145,564

142,806

141,700

NONINTEREST INCOME






Service charges on deposit accounts

12,635

12,978

12,713

12,252

11,955

Debit and credit card fees

8,446

8,323

8,144

8,162

8,246

Wealth management fees

9,629

9,658

9,098

9,187

8,398

Mortgage lending income

2,013

1,828

1,956

1,973

2,320

Bank owned life insurance income

4,092

3,780

3,757

3,876

3,814

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

1,333

1,426

1,509

1,439

1,279

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(28,393)

-

-

Other income

8,007

5,565

8,346

6,410

7,172

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and employee benefits

74,824

71,588

69,167

70,716

72,653

Occupancy expense, net

12,651

11,876

12,216

11,864

12,258

Furniture and equipment expense

5,465

5,671

5,612

5,623

5,141

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

198

317

87

117

179

Deposit insurance

5,391

5,550

5,571

5,682

7,135

Other operating expenses

46,051

46,115

44,540

45,352

42,513

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

144,580

141,117

137,193

139,354

139,879

NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

38,200

54,051

25,501

46,751

45,005

Provision for income taxes

5,812

5,732

761

5,988

6,134

NET INCOME

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Tier 1 capital






Stockholders' equity

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

CECL transition provision (1)

-

30,873

30,873

30,873

30,873

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,381,953)

(1,385,128)

(1,388,549)

(1,391,969)

(1,394,672)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

367,710

360,910

335,861

405,481

408,016

Total Tier 1 capital

2,517,242

2,535,527

2,507,018

2,503,254

2,483,343






Tier 2 capital






Subordinated notes and debentures

366,331

366,293

366,255

366,217

366,179

Subordinated debt phase out

(132,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

(66,000)

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and




reserve for unfunded commitments

257,769

222,313

220,517

217,684

214,660

Total Tier 2 capital

492,100

456,606

454,772

451,901

514,839

Total risk-based capital

$ 3,009,342

$ 2,992,133

$ 2,961,790

$ 2,955,155

$ 2,998,182






Risk weighted assets

$ 20,621,540

$ 20,473,960

$ 20,790,941

$ 20,856,194

$ 20,782,094






Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 25,619,424

$ 26,037,459

$ 26,198,178

$ 26,371,545

$ 26,312,873






Ratios at end of quarter






Equity to assets

13.18 %

13.13 %

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.34 %

8.29 %

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

12.21 %

12.38 %

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.83 %

9.74 %

9.57 %

9.49 %

9.44 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.21 %

12.38 %

12.06 %

12.00 %

11.95 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.59 %

14.61 %

14.25 %

14.17 %

14.43 %

(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Investment Securities






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Investment Securities - End of Period






Held-to-Maturity






U.S. Government agencies

$ 456,545

$ 455,869

$ 455,179

$ 454,488

$ 453,805

Mortgage-backed securities

1,048,170

1,070,032

1,093,070

1,119,741

1,142,352

State and political subdivisions

1,856,905

1,857,177

1,857,283

1,857,409

1,855,642

Other securities

253,936

253,558

253,168

253,812

255,459

Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

3,615,556

3,636,636

3,658,700

3,685,450

3,707,258

Available-for-Sale






U.S. Treasury

$ 699

$ 996

$ 1,290

$ 1,275

$ 1,964

U.S. Government agencies

52,318

54,547

58,397

66,563

69,801

Mortgage-backed securities

1,380,913

1,392,759

1,510,402

1,730,842

1,845,364

State and political subdivisions

832,898

858,182

898,178

864,190

874,849

Other securities

225,021

222,942

222,827

223,034

235,580

Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

2,491,849

2,529,426

2,691,094

2,885,904

3,027,558

Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 6,107,405

$ 6,166,062

$ 6,349,794

$ 6,571,354

$ 6,734,816

Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ 2,929,625

$ 2,949,951

$ 3,109,610

$ 3,005,524

$ 3,049,281

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Loans






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Loan Portfolio - End of Period






Consumer:






Credit cards

$ 179,680

$ 181,675

$ 177,696

$ 178,354

$ 182,742

Other consumer

97,198

127,319

113,896

130,278

124,531

Total consumer

276,878

308,994

291,592

308,632

307,273

Real Estate:






Construction

2,778,245

2,789,249

2,796,378

3,056,703

3,331,739

Single-family residential

2,647,451

2,689,946

2,724,648

2,666,201

2,624,738

Other commercial real estate

8,051,304

7,912,336

7,992,437

7,760,266

7,508,049

Total real estate

13,477,000

13,391,531

13,513,463

13,483,170

13,464,526

Commercial:






Commercial

2,372,681

2,434,175

2,467,384

2,484,474

2,499,311

Agricultural

370,923

261,154

314,340

285,181

226,642

Total commercial

2,743,604

2,695,329

2,781,724

2,769,655

2,725,953

Other

596,596

610,083

749,261

630,980

504,008

Total loans

$ 17,094,078

$ 17,005,937

$ 17,336,040

$ 17,192,437

$ 17,001,760

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans






Beginning balance

$ 235,019

$ 233,223

$ 230,389

$ 227,367

$ 225,231






Loans charged off:






Credit cards

1,460

1,629

1,744

1,418

1,646

Other consumer

1,133

505

524

550

732

Real estate

4,425

3,810

159

123

2,857

Commercial

4,243

6,796

8,235

7,243

4,593

Total loans charged off

11,261

12,740

10,662

9,334

9,828






Recoveries of loans previously charged off:






Credit cards

211

391

231

221

248

Other consumer

306

279

275

509

333

Real estate

99

275

403

72

735

Commercial

997

259

439

455

442

Total recoveries

1,613

1,204

1,348

1,257

1,758

Net loans charged off

9,648

11,536

9,314

8,077

8,070

Provision for credit losses on loans

26,797

13,332

12,148

11,099

10,206

Balance, end of quarter

$ 252,168

$ 235,019

$ 233,223

$ 230,389

$ 227,367






Nonperforming assets






Nonperforming loans:






Nonaccrual loans

$ 151,897

$ 110,154

$ 100,865

$ 102,891

$ 105,788

Loans past due 90 days or more

494

603

830

558

1,527

Total nonperforming loans

152,391

110,757

101,695

103,449

107,315

Other nonperforming assets:






Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

8,976

9,270

1,299

2,209

3,511

Other nonperforming assets

978

1,202

1,311

1,167

1,491

Total other nonperforming assets

9,954

10,472

2,610

3,376

5,002

Total nonperforming assets

$ 162,345

$ 121,229

$ 104,305

$ 106,825

$ 112,317






Ratios






Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.48 %

1.38 %

1.35 %

1.34 %

1.34 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

165 %

212 %

229 %

223 %

212 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.89 %

0.65 %

0.59 %

0.60 %

0.63 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.61 %

0.45 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

Annualized net credit card charge offs to






average credit card loans (QTD)

2.72 %

2.63 %

3.23 %

2.50 %

2.88 %

Simmons First National Corporation










SFNC

Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis







For the Quarters Ended












(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended
Mar 2025


Three Months Ended
Dec 2024


Three Months Ended
Mar 2024

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS












Earning assets:










Interest bearing balances due from banks










and federal funds sold

$ 241,021

$ 2,703

4.55 %

$ 238,731

$ 2,913

4.85 %

$ 211,121

$ 3,010

5.73 %

Investment securities - taxable

3,540,559

31,584

3.62 %

3,633,138

34,459

3.77 %

4,162,455

42,198

4.08 %

Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,608,070

21,217

3.30 %

2,633,148

21,260

3.21 %

2,635,368

21,301

3.25 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

8,142

122

6.08 %

10,713

180

6.68 %

9,048

148

6.58 %

Loans - including fees (FTE)

16,920,050

258,625

6.20 %

17,212,034

273,594

6.32 %

16,900,496

262,414

6.24 %

Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,317,842

314,251

5.47 %

23,727,764

332,406

5.57 %

23,918,488

329,071

5.53 %

Non-earning assets

3,360,786


3,351,179


3,340,911

Total assets

$ 26,678,628


$ 27,078,943


$ 27,259,399













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest bearing liabilities:










Interest bearing transaction and










savings accounts

$ 11,177,550

$ 67,895

2.46 %

$ 10,967,450

$ 72,369

2.63 %

$ 11,132,396

$ 78,692

2.84 %

Time deposits

6,160,429

62,559

4.12 %

6,397,251

70,661

4.39 %

6,448,014

73,241

4.57 %

Total interest bearing deposits

17,337,979

130,454

3.05 %

17,364,701

143,030

3.28 %

17,580,410

151,933

3.48 %

Federal funds purchased and securities










sold under agreement to repurchase

39,797

113

1.15 %

47,314

119

1.00 %

54,160

189

1.40 %

Other borrowings

706,402

7,714

4.43 %

932,366

11,386

4.86 %

873,278

11,649

5.37 %

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,312

6,134

6.79 %

366,274

6,505

7.07 %

366,160

6,972

7.66 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

18,450,490

144,415

3.17 %

18,710,655

161,040

3.42 %

18,874,008

170,743

3.64 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:










Noninterest bearing deposits

4,342,948


4,491,361


4,654,179

Other liabilities

320,721


333,781


284,191

Total liabilities

23,114,159


23,535,797


23,812,378

Stockholders' equity

3,564,469


3,543,146


3,447,021

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 26,678,628


$ 27,078,943


$ 27,259,399

Net interest income (FTE)

$ 169,836


$ 171,366


$ 158,328

Net interest spread (FTE)

2.30 %


2.15 %


1.89 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.95 %


2.87 %


2.66 %

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data






For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except share data)






QUARTER-TO-DATE






Financial Highlights - As Reported




Net Income

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

Diluted earnings per share

0.26

0.38

0.20

0.32

0.31

Return on average assets

0.49 %

0.71 %

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

Return on average common equity

3.69 %

5.43 %

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

6.61 %

9.59 %

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.95 %

2.87 %

2.74 %

2.69 %

2.66 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

FTE adjustment

6,414

6,424

6,398

6,576

6,422

Average diluted shares outstanding

126,336,557

126,232,084

125,999,269

125,758,166

125,661,950

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.213

0.210

0.210

0.210

0.210

Accretable yield on acquired loans

1,084

1,863

1,496

1,569

1,123

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)




Adjusted earnings

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.26

0.39

0.37

0.33

0.32

Adjusted return on average assets

0.50 %

0.73 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

3.77 %

5.57 %

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

6.75 %

9.83 %

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

64.75 %

62.89 %

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

YEAR-TO-DATE






Financial Highlights - GAAP




Net Income

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

Diluted earnings per share

0.26

1.21

0.83

0.63

0.31

Return on average assets

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

Return on average common equity

3.69 %

4.38 %

4.02 %

4.64 %

4.54 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

6.61 %

7.96 %

7.39 %

8.50 %

8.33 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

2.95 %

2.74 %

2.70 %

2.68 %

2.66 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

66.94 %

69.57 %

71.00 %

68.90 %

69.41 %

FTE adjustment

6,414

25,820

19,396

12,998

6,422

Average diluted shares outstanding

126,336,557

126,115,606

125,910,260

125,693,536

125,661,950

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.213

0.840

0.630

0.420

0.210

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)




Adjusted earnings

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.26

1.41

1.02

0.65

0.32

Adjusted return on average assets

0.50 %

0.65 %

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

3.77 %

5.10 %

4.94 %

4.80 %

4.71 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

6.75 %

9.18 %

8.96 %

8.76 %

8.62 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

64.75 %

64.56 %

65.14 %

66.05 %

66.42 %

END OF PERIOD






Book value per share

$ 28.04

$ 28.08

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

$ 27.42

Tangible book value per share

16.81

16.80

16.78

16.20

16.02

Shares outstanding

125,926,822

125,651,540

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

Full-time equivalent employees

2,949

2,946

2,972

2,961

2,989

Total number of financial centers

222

222

234

234

233

(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date


For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

(in thousands, except per share data)






QUARTER-TO-DATE






Net income

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

283

1,549

Early retirement program

-

200

(1)

118

219

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

(13)

615

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

994

1,581

410

519

236

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(260)

(466)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

Certain items, net of tax

734

1,315

21,265

1,134

1,480

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351






Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

0.01

Early retirement program

-

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

0.01

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

0.23

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

0.01

-

-

-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

-

(0.06)

-

-

Certain items, net of tax

-

0.01

0.17

0.01

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.26

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.32






(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)











QUARTER-TO-DATE






Noninterest income

$ 46,155

$ 43,558

$ 17,130

$ 43,299

$ 43,184

Certain noninterest income items




Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

-

-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 46,155

$ 43,558

$ 45,523

$ 43,299

$ 43,184






Noninterest expense

$ 144,580

$ 141,117

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

$ 139,879

Certain noninterest expense items




Early retirement program

-

(200)

1

(118)

(219)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

(283)

(1,549)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

13

(615)

-

Branch right sizing expense

(994)

(1,581)

(410)

(519)

(236)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

143,586

139,336

136,797

137,819

137,875

Less: Fraud event

(4,300)

-

-

-

-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 139,286

$ 139,336

$ 136,797

$ 137,819

$ 137,875






Salaries and employee benefits

$ 74,824

$ 71,588

$ 69,167

$ 70,716

$ 72,653

Certain salaries and employee benefits items




Early retirement program

-

(200)

1

(118)

(219)

Other

-

-

(1)

1

-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 74,824

$ 71,388

$ 69,167

$ 70,599

$ 72,434






Other operating expenses

$ 46,051

$ 46,115

$ 44,540

$ 45,352

$ 42,513

Certain other operating expenses items




Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

13

(615)

-

Branch right sizing expense

(161)

(1,457)

(184)

(392)

(83)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 45,890

$ 44,658

$ 44,369

$ 44,345

$ 42,430

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

(in thousands, except per share data)






YEAR-TO-DATE






Net income

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

1,832

1,832

1,832

1,549

Early retirement program

-

536

336

337

219

Termination of vendor and software services

-

602

602

615

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

28,393

28,393

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

994

2,746

1,165

755

236

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

Certain items, net of tax

734

25,194

23,879

2,614

1,480

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351






Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.26

$ 1.21

$ 0.83

$ 0.63

$ 0.31

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

Early retirement program

-

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

0.23

0.23

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

0.02

0.01

0.01

-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.01)

-

Certain items, net of tax

-

0.20

0.19

0.02

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.26

$ 1.41

$ 1.02

$ 0.65

$ 0.32






(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.












Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)











YEAR-TO-DATE






Noninterest income

$ 46,155

$ 147,171

$ 103,613

$ 86,483

$ 43,184

Certain noninterest income items




Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

28,393

28,393

-

-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 46,155

$ 175,564

$ 132,006

$ 86,483

$ 43,184






Noninterest expense

$ 144,580

$ 557,543

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

$ 139,879

Certain noninterest expense items




Early retirement program

-

(536)

(336)

(337)

(219)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

(602)

(602)

(615)

-

Branch right sizing expense

(994)

(2,746)

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

143,586

551,827

412,491

275,694

137,875

Less: Fraud event

(4,300)

-

-

-

-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 139,286

$ 551,827

$ 412,491

$ 275,694

$ 137,875






Salaries and employee benefits

$ 74,824

$ 284,124

$ 212,536

$ 143,369

$ 72,653

Certain salaries and employee benefits items




Early retirement program

-

(536)

(336)

(337)

(219)

Other

-

-

-

1

-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 74,824

$ 283,588

$ 212,200

$ 143,033

$ 72,434






Other operating expenses

$ 46,051

$ 178,520

$ 132,405

$ 87,865

$ 42,513

Certain other operating expenses items




Termination of vendor and software services

-

(602)

(602)

(615)

-

Branch right sizing expense

(161)

(2,116)

(659)

(475)

(83)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 45,890

$ 175,802

$ 131,144

$ 86,775

$ 42,430

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)












Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets









Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

Intangible assets:




Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

Total intangibles

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127

$ 2,009,532






Total assets

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

$ 27,372,175

Intangible assets:




Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

Total intangibles

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

Tangible assets

$ 25,378,478

$ 25,458,008

$ 25,847,512

$ 25,943,330

$ 25,942,581






Ratio of common equity to assets

13.18 %

13.13 %

12.94 %

12.64 %

12.56 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.34 %

8.29 %

8.15 %

7.84 %

7.75 %






Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share












Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

$ 3,439,126

Intangible assets:




Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

(108,795)

Total intangibles

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

(1,429,594)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127

$ 2,009,532

Shares of common stock outstanding

125,926,822

125,651,540

125,554,598

125,487,520

125,419,618

Book value per common share

$ 28.04

$ 28.08

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

$ 27.42

Tangible book value per common share

$ 16.81

$ 16.80

$ 16.78

$ 16.20

$ 16.02






Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits











Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 8,614,833

$ 8,467,291

$ 8,355,496

$ 8,186,903

$ 8,413,514

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

3,005,328

2,790,339

2,710,167

2,835,424

2,995,241

Less: Intercompany eliminations

1,073,500

1,045,734

986,626

943,979

775,461

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,536,005

$ 4,631,218

$ 4,658,703

$ 4,407,500

$ 4,642,812






FHLB borrowing availability

$ 4,432,000

$ 4,716,000

$ 4,955,000

$ 4,910,000

$ 5,326,000

Unpledged securities

4,197,000

4,103,000

4,110,000

4,145,000

4,122,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and




Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,780,000

2,081,000

2,109,000

2,065,000

2,009,000

Additional liquidity sources

$ 10,409,000

$ 10,900,000

$ 11,174,000

$ 11,120,000

$ 11,457,000






Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.5

2.5






(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.







Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio












Net charge offs

$ 9,648

$ 11,536

$ 9,314

$ 8,077

$ 8,070

Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)

1,900

2,500

3,500

6,700

4,500

Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio

$ 7,748

$ 9,036

$ 5,814

$ 1,377

$ 3,570






Average total loans

$ 16,920,050

$ 17,212,034

$ 17,208,162

$ 17,101,799

$ 16,900,496






Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off




portfolio (annualized)

0.19 %

0.21 %

0.13 %

0.03 %

0.08 %






(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

283

1,549

Early retirement program

-

200

(1)

118

219

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

(13)

615

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

994

1,581

410

519

236

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(260)

(466)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

$ 40,351






Average total assets

$ 26,678,628

$ 27,078,943

$ 27,216,440

$ 27,305,277

$ 27,259,399






Return on average assets

0.49 %

0.71 %

0.36 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.50 %

0.73 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.60 %






Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

$ 38,871

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,605

2,843

2,845

2,845

2,844

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 34,993

$ 51,162

$ 27,585

$ 43,608

$ 41,715

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 283

$ 1,549

Early retirement program

-

200

(1)

118

219

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

(13)

615

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

994

1,581

410

519

236

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(260)

(466)

(7,524)

(401)

(524)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

33,122

49,634

46,005

41,897

40,351

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,605

2,843

2,845

2,845

2,844

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 35,727

$ 52,477

$ 48,850

$ 44,742

$ 43,195






Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,564,469

$ 3,543,146

$ 3,505,141

$ 3,451,155

$ 3,447,021

Average intangible assets:




Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(95,787)

(99,405)

(103,438)

(107,173)

(111,023)

Total average intangibles

(1,416,586)

(1,420,204)

(1,424,237)

(1,427,972)

(1,431,822)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,147,883

$ 2,122,942

$ 2,080,904

$ 2,023,183

$ 2,015,199






Return on average common equity

3.69 %

5.43 %

2.81 %

4.75 %

4.54 %

Return on tangible common equity

6.61 %

9.59 %

5.27 %

8.67 %

8.33 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

3.77 %

5.57 %

5.22 %

4.88 %

4.71 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

6.75 %

9.83 %

9.34 %

8.89 %

8.62 %






Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)










Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 144,580

$ 141,117

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

$ 139,879

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)




Early retirement program

-

(200)

1

(118)

(219)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

(283)

(1,549)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

13

(615)

-

Branch right sizing expense

(994)

(1,581)

(410)

(519)

(236)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(198)

(317)

(87)

(117)

(179)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,527)

(3,850)

(3,851)

(3,852)

(3,850)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 139,861

$ 135,169

$ 132,859

$ 133,850

$ 133,846






Net interest income

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

Noninterest income

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,414

6,424

6,398

6,576

6,422

Efficiency ratio denominator

215,991

214,924

181,240

203,780

201,512

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)




(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

-

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 215,991

$ 214,924

$ 209,633

$ 203,780

$ 201,512






Efficiency ratio (1)

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

69.41 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

64.75 %

62.89 %

63.38 %

65.68 %

66.42 %

(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)



For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

Noninterest income

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

Total revenue

209,577

208,500

174,842

197,204

195,090

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)




Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

(28,393)

-

-

Adjusted total revenue

$ 209,577

$ 208,500

$ 203,235

$ 197,204

$ 195,090






Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)












Net interest income

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

$ 151,906

Noninterest income

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

43,184

Total revenue

209,577

208,500

174,842

197,204

195,090

Less: Noninterest expense

144,580

141,117

137,193

139,354

139,879

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 64,997

$ 67,383

$ 37,649

$ 57,850

$ 55,211






Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue












Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 64,997

$ 67,383

$ 37,649

$ 57,850

$ 55,211

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)




Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

-

-

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

283

1,549

Plus: Early retirement program costs

-

200

(1)

118

219

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

(13)

615

-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

994

1,581

410

519

236

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 65,991

$ 69,164

$ 66,438

$ 59,385

$ 57,215

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

1,832

1,832

1,832

1,549

Early retirement program

-

536

336

337

219

Termination of vendor and software services

-

602

602

615

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

28,393

28,393

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

994

2,746

1,165

755

236

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

$ 40,351






Average total assets

$ 26,678,628

$ 27,214,647

$ 27,260,212

$ 27,282,338

$ 27,259,399






Return on average assets

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.50 %

0.65 %

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.60 %






Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

$ 38,871

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,605

11,377

8,534

5,689

2,844

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 34,993

$ 164,070

$ 112,908

$ 85,323

$ 41,715

Certain items (non-GAAP)




FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$ -

$ 1,832

$ 1,832

$ 1,832

$ 1,549

Early retirement program

-

536

336

337

219

Termination of vendor and software services

-

602

602

615

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

28,393

28,393

-

-

Branch right sizing (net)

994

2,746

1,165

755

236

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

(524)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

33,122

177,887

128,253

82,248

40,351

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,605

11,377

8,534

5,689

2,844

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 35,727

$ 189,264

$ 136,787

$ 87,937

$ 43,195






Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,564,469

$ 3,486,822

$ 3,467,908

$ 3,449,089

$ 3,447,021

Average intangible assets:




Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(95,787)

(105,239)

(107,197)

(109,098)

(111,023)

Total average intangibles

(1,416,586)

(1,426,038)

(1,427,996)

(1,429,897)

(1,431,822)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,147,883

$ 2,060,784

$ 2,039,912

$ 2,019,192

$ 2,015,199






Return on average common equity

3.69 %

4.38 %

4.02 %

4.64 %

4.54 %

Return on tangible common equity

6.61 %

7.96 %

7.39 %

8.50 %

8.33 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

3.77 %

5.10 %

4.94 %

4.80 %

4.71 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

6.75 %

9.18 %

8.96 %

8.76 %

8.62 %






Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)










Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 144,580

$ 557,543

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

$ 139,879

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)




Early retirement program

-

(536)

(336)

(337)

(219)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,549)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

(602)

(602)

(615)

-

Branch right sizing expense

(994)

(2,746)

(1,165)

(755)

(236)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(198)

(700)

(383)

(296)

(179)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,527)

(15,403)

(11,553)

(7,702)

(3,850)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 139,861

$ 535,724

$ 400,555

$ 267,696

$ 133,846






Net interest income

$ 163,422

$ 628,465

$ 463,523

$ 305,811

$ 151,906

Noninterest income

46,155

147,171

103,613

86,483

43,184

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,414

25,820

19,396

12,998

6,422

Efficiency ratio denominator

215,991

801,456

586,532

405,292

201,512

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)




(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-

28,393

28,393

-

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 215,991

$ 829,849

$ 614,925

$ 405,292

$ 201,512






Efficiency ratio (1)

66.94 %

69.57 %

71.00 %

68.90 %

69.41 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

64.75 %

64.56 %

65.14 %

66.05 %

66.42 %

(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

