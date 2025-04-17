Skyscout Gives Farmers Predictive Edge Through AI-Powered Aerial Insights

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "SkyScout gives farmers and growers an unprecedented advantage when it comes to accuracy and planning," says Sam Caton, interim CEO of Landus and Executive Vice President of Sales. "Growers are generally within 10 percent when predicting their yield - SkyScout can reduce that variability by 50 percent. The ability to make informed, real-time decisions ensures they get the best ROI."

When it comes to crop issues, time is of the essence. Using fixed-wing and drone scouting, SkyScout provides farmers with high-resolution aerial images of their fields every 12 days. SkyScout immediately alerts farmers to critical issues such as low emergence, weed pressure, crop stress, nutrient deficiencies, disease, and more. Its thermal imaging can predict disease outbreaks up to two weeks in advance and detect weeds, stress and disease with up to 95 percent precision.

What sets SkyScout apart is that farmers don't just receive raw data - Landus' team of agronomy experts reviews each field scan and provides customized recommendations.

"We understand that many growers may not have time to analyze complex data," says John Finneseth, Director of Technical Experts at Landus. "Our agronomists can translate the drone imagery into specific action items, whether that's targeted applications or addressing issues early before they spread."

The platform helps farmers optimize seed and tillage choices, fine-tune nitrogen and fertilizer applications, and identify hidden yield loss - translating technical data into practical decisions that directly impact profitability.

"As stewards of the land, our farmer-owners deserve tools that match their expertise," says Finneseth. "SkyScout brings advanced drone scouting into the hands of every Iowa farmer - supporting sustainable practices, early detection of issues, and smarter resource use."

Iowa farmers can sign up for SkyScout immediately. For pricing details and more information, contact your Landus sales representative or visit landus.

Landus is a forward-thinking agriculture solutions company that keeps the farmer at the center of every decision we make. We connect thousands of farmer-owners with the world through grain, agronomy, and distribution, deploying traditional and nontraditional methods fueled by innovation and sustainability. Our $3 billion business touches 34 states and 16 countries. To learn more about Landus, and the company's commitment to solving critical issues for the farmer of tomorrow, please visit: landus .

