Spring Into Savings: VARON Offers Discounts On Oxygen Solutions For Allergy Season

To support customers during peak allergy season, VARON has launched its Spring Sale, offering sitewide discounts of up to 30% on select oxygen concentrators and accessories. The promotion is aimed at helping more people access reliable respiratory support while enjoying significant savings.

How Spring Allergies Affect Breathing

Each year, millions of Americans experience allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever. For individuals living with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other respiratory conditions, exposure to spring allergens can worsen symptoms such as wheezing, congestion, and shortness of breath.

Oxygen therapy has become a trusted solution for improving respiratory health, ensuring users receive adequate oxygen while reducing exposure to airborne allergens.

VARON Oxygen Concentrators: Breathing Easier This Spring

VARON's oxygen concentrators are engineered with advanced filtration systems to deliver purified oxygen while minimizing irritants. Key features include:



Enhanced Air Filtration: Removes pollen, dust, and other allergens from the air.

Built-in Humidification: Adds moisture to oxygen to prevent dryness and irritation.

Continuous and Pulse Flow Options: Customized oxygen delivery for every need. Portable, Lightweight Design: Ideal for users staying active indoors or outdoors.

These healthcare devices offer a convenient solution for individuals seeking respiratory support at home or on the go.

Spring into Savings: Limited-Time Discounts Now Available

In celebration of spring, VARON's Spring Sale offers exclusive savings to help more customers access essential respiratory care solutions.

Customers can take advantage of:



Up to 30% off on featured oxygen concentrators and respiratory accessories

18% off sitewide with no code required Free shipping on all orders

Whether planning outdoor adventures, family gatherings, or simply enjoying fresh air in comfort, VARON's oxygen concentrators help users breathe easier and embrace the season.

For more details on VARON's Spring Sale or to explore its oxygen therapy solutions, visit or contact [email protected] .

Essential Maintenance Tips for Optimal Performance and Hygiene

In addition to the promotions, VARON is encouraging customers to take this opportunity to care for their oxygen equipment. "Regular maintenance of oxygen devices and accessories plays a vital role in ensuring safe, effective, and comfortable oxygen therapy," said Dr. Walkers, Director of Product Development at VARON. "Over time, components like filters and cannulas can accumulate dust, moisture, and bacteria, which may affect both air quality and the overall user experience."

VARON recommends the following spring maintenance checklist:

1. Replace Air Filters

Filters help block dust, debris, and airborne particles from entering the device. Replacing them every 3 months (or more frequently in dusty environments) ensures clean air intake and protects internal components.

2. Change Nasal Cannulas and Tubing

These components are in direct contact with the user and can harbor bacteria if not changed regularly. It is recommended to replace cannulas every 2-4 weeks, based on your frequency of use, to maintain hygienic oxygen delivery.

3. Clean Accessories Weekly

Wash cannulas, tubing, and humidifier bottles (if applicable) weekly using mild soap and warm water, then allow them to air dry completely. Never use harsh chemicals or alcohol.

4. Inspect and Replace Batteries (for Portable Units)

If using a portable concentrator, check battery life and replace older batteries that no longer hold a full charge. Proper battery function is essential for uninterrupted oxygen therapy on the go.

5. Store Devices Properly

Keep equipment in a clean, dry place when not in use. Avoid direct sunlight, excessive heat, or moisture to prevent internal damage and preserve the unit's integrity.

Customers can find replacement filters, cannulas, tubing, and batteries available at discounted prices during the Spring Sale.

Supporting Health and Wellness Year-Round

In addition to providing high-quality respiratory equipment, VARON encourages customers to take proactive steps to manage allergy symptoms during spring. These include using air purifiers indoors, limiting outdoor exposure during peak pollen hours, staying hydrated, and consulting healthcare providers for personalized care plans.

VARON remains committed to supporting respiratory wellness with products designed for comfort, efficiency, and reliability.

About VARON

VARON is a trusted leader in respiratory care, providing innovative oxygen therapy solutions to support individuals with chronic and seasonal breathing difficulties. Committed to comfort, reliability, and cutting-edge technology, VARON helps users around the world breathe easier every day.

