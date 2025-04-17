Strathcona Reports Voting Results From The 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Adam Waterous
|
187,953,234
|
99.74
|
490,052
|
0.26
|
Cody Church
|
188,362,514
|
99.96
|
80,772
|
0.04
|
Andrew Kim
|
188,266,307
|
99.91
|
176,979
|
0.09
|
Steve Fagan
|
188,023,015
|
99.78
|
420,271
|
0.22
|
Connie De Ciancio
|
188,073,109
|
99.80
|
370,177
|
0.20
|
Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon
|
188,249,460
|
99.90
|
193,826
|
0.10
|
Henry Hager
|
188,254,231
|
99.90
|
189,055
|
0.10
|
David Roosth
|
188,362,175
|
99.96
|
81,111
|
0.04
|
Connor Waterous
|
188,002,383
|
99.77
|
440,903
|
0.23
2. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
189,333,270
|
99.97
|
50,253
|
0.03
3. Confirmation of Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1
Strathcona's Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 was confirmed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
187,912,103
|
99.72
|
531,183
|
0.28
About Strathcona
Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
For more information about Strathcona, visit .
SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment