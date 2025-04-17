The Big Shred NY! Mobilizes Statewide Empowering Nyers To Fight Identity Theft As Fraud Losses Nationwide Soar To $12.5 Billion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With scams targeting New Yorkers at an all-time high, AARP New York staff and volunteer are committed to providing access to popular shredding events with 27 locations around the state where New Yorkers can safely dispose of their outdated personal papers to help keep their identities safe. Over 500 people signed up for the first two free shredding events scheduled today in Manhattan.

The events continue throughout New York State until May 10, 2025, to coincide with the end of the tax season.

"Fraud cost Americans $12.5 billion last year – including over $500 million in losses right here in New York," said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director . "Our popular shredding events empower New Yorkers to take back control and protect their important personal data. The Big Shred NY! is free, secure, and effective – and with scams becoming more sophisticated, it's critical we don't overlook this simple yet powerful protection against financial fraudsters.

Fraud on the Rise – Especially Targeting Older Adults

Financial exploitation of older adults continues to rise. Reported theft through fraud topped $12.5 billion in 2024, according to the 2024 report by Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The total is 25% higher than reported in 2023. In New York State, there was a total of 118,933 fraud reports made to the FTC, with $534 million in losses. In cases where ages were documented, there were 28,578 fraud reports from people over 50, with a total loss of $159 million.

"Far too often we see scammers taking advantage of older adults by stealing their sensitive information. To prevent fraud, protect yourself and your loved ones by shredding your documents that contain personal details," said District Attorney Bragg . "My office will continue to hold fraudsters accountable. If you believe that you, or someone you know, has been the victim of financial fraud, please call us at 212-335-8900."

"I am proud to team up with AARP New York on this important shredding event," said Assemblymember Rebecca A. Seawright, Chair of the Aging Committee and lead sponsor of the elder fraud bill. "Shredding is a reliable method to help protect against financial scams, particularly those targeting aging adults. I find it unconscionable that so many of our aging neighbors are left vulnerable to devastating financial fraud. That's why I was lead sponsor of the elder fraud bill to enact more robust fraud protection mechanisms. As Aging chair and as Assembly Member of the largest concentration of older adults in Manhattan, I will continue to marshal every resource to protect aging New Yorkers and their hard-earned finances."

"At Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, we're proud to host AARP New York's 'The Big Shred NY!' as part of our ongoing commitment to community engagement and empowerment. This initiative aligns with our mission to improve lives and strengthen communities. By providing a secure space for New Yorkers to safely dispose of sensitive documents, we're helping our neighbors take a practical step against identity theft while fostering community connections. Collaborations like this one with AARP New York, Assemblymember Seawright, and District Attorney Bragg demonstrate how collaboration across sectors creates meaningful solutions to protect our most vulnerable community members," said Rachel Bender, Chief Program Officer at Lenox Hill Neighborhood House.

Fighting Fraud on All Fronts – Advocacy, Awareness, and Free Resources

AARP New York is also:



Advocating for legislation to strengthen laws that will protect -New Yorkers from financial exploitation. Some common scams include: the grandparent scam, when someone calls and poses as a grandchild in trouble who needs money; fake toll collection texts saying you owe money to EZ Pass; and cryptocurrency scams, which use dating apps to lure people into buying crypto for the scammer.

Launching, "Fraud Fridays" – a new weekly digital series on @AARPNY's Instagram that raises awareness about the latest scams targeting New Yorkers, highlights warning signs, and arms New Yorkers with fraud prevention tips to help spot – and stop – the scam. Fraud Fridays will drop weekly on AARP New York's Instagram page at Instagram/aarpNY . Offering free tools and hotline at aarp/NYStopFraud to help people recognize and report scams.

Shredding events are held outdoors; some are walk-up, and some are drive-through. All The Big Shred NY! events will be open to the public. Visit aarp/NYStopScams for exact dates, times and locations.

Those wishing to attend the shredding events must limit materials to three bags. The events conclude when the on-site trucks are full, but the sites may close early if trucks fill up. Paper only and no magazines, newspapers, books, or cardboard. Shredding services are free and open to the public.

Spring -cleaning checklist to rid your home of paper with sensitive info:



Old Documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birthdate, signature, account numbers, passwords or PIN numbers.

Banking : Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts.

Credit Cards: Preapproved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Investments: Investment account statements. Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver's licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

In 2013, AARP launched the Fraud Watch Network to arm Americans with proven tools to fight back against identity theft and scams. The AARP Fraud Watch Network equips people with reliable, up-to-date insights, and a free Fraud Network Helpline is available to help you and your loved ones.

For the latest tips on how to keep yourself safe from identity theft fraud, visit aarp/NYstopfraud.

Over 500 people signed up for the first free shredding event scheduled today in Manhattan. AARP staff along with Manhattan Councilmember Julie Menin, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Rachel Bender, Chief Program Officer at Lenox Hill Neighborhood House and Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director.

About AARP

Shredding services will be performed by a third party. All documents and information provided for shredding are subject to that party's privacy and informational security policies.

