Wesbanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Upon Its Perpetual Preferred Stock

WHEELING, W.Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq:WSBCP ). The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from February 15, 2025, up to, but excluding May 15, 2025. The declared cash dividend equates to $0.421875 per depositary share, or $16.875 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2025.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC ) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our nine-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has more than $27 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding more than $7 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of more than $2 billion through our broker/dealer, including the acquisition of Premier Financial which closed on February 28, 2025. Learn more at and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED