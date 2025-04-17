WOW!'S Chief Executive Officer Named To Cablefax 100 List For Seventh Consecutive Year As Company Continues Trajectory Of Growth And Innovation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Teresa Elder, chief executive officer, has been named as an honoree to the annual "Cablefax 100" list, which recognizes the most influential executives whose leadership continues to drive innovation and progress across the broadband industry.

This marks the seventh year in a row Elder has received this honor, underscoring her exceptional leadership as WOW! continues to expand its all-fiber footprint and bring cutting-edge broadband solutions to more communities. Over the past year, Elder has championed operational excellence while fostering a culture of strategic growth rooted in innovation, evidenced by WOW!'s successful new market entries, the implementation of simplified pricing, and securing a $200 million Senior Term Loan to fund continued fiber buildouts. Her unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class service and customer support has further cemented WOW!'s position as a trusted provider and valued community partner.

"It is a true honor to be recognized alongside so many inspiring industry leaders who are helping shape the future of broadband," said Elder. "This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire WOW! team. We remain committed to thoughtful innovation, elevating the customer experience and making a meaningful impact in every community we serve."

Elder's recognition builds on WOW!'s ongoing expansion momentum, with the company recently surpassing 100,000 additional homes passed through its Greenfield and Edge-out market expansion efforts. This milestone marked substantial progress towards the company's goal of passing 400,000 homes in new communities in the coming years.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.

